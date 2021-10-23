Local drop-off site opening for Operation Christmas

Daily Journal staff report

A drop-off location for Operation Christmas Child will open Nov. 15 at Faith Reformed Church, 2400 Waldron Road, Kankakee.

More than 4,000 locations will open to collect Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts for the Samaritan’s Purse project. Volunteers are preparing to collect shoebox gifts during National Collection Week, Nov. 15-22, offering a curbside option.

Operation Christmas Child has been collecting and delivering shoebox gifts — filled with school supplies, hygiene items and fun toys — to children worldwide since 1993. The project partners with local churches across the globe to deliver these tangible expressions of God’s love to children in need. Find a step-by-step guide on the How to Pack a Shoebox webpage.

“In the midst of the pandemic, children around the world need to know that God loves them and there is hope,” Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse, said in a news release. “A simple shoebox gift opens the door to share about the true hope that can only be found in Jesus Christ.”

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.samaritanspurse.org/what-we-do/operation-christmas-child" target="_blank">samaritanspurse.org</a>, and select “Operation Christmas Child.”

Mon, Nov. 15: 10 a.m. to noon

Tue, Nov. 16: 5 to 7 p.m.

Wed, Nov. 17: 8 to 10 a.m.

Thu, Nov. 18: Noon to 2 p.m.

Fri, Nov. 19: 5 to 7 p.m.

Sat, Nov. 20: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sun, Nov. 21: 1 to 5 p.m.

Mon, Nov. 22: 8 to 10 a.m.