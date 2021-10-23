Les Artisans Arts & Crafts Fair set for Dec. 4

The Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society will host Les Artisans Arts and Crafts Fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 4, at the Kankakee County Fairgrounds Expo, 213 W. 4000 S. Road, Kankakee.

Les Artisans is one of the finest and longest-running handmade markets in Kankakee County. The fair will host dozens of artists and fine crafters, offering a variety of handmade items and original art at all price points.

Shop for unique gifts such as wall art, stained glass, leather goods, knitted and crocheted items, fabric crafts, quilts, woodcrafts, upcycled and recycled vintage, jewelry, leather goods, painted glass and wood, laser-etched wood and glass, string art, local honey, paper crafts, doll clothes, candles, handmade bath products and more. Les Artisans has a particularly large offering of handmade seasonal décor. Dave’s Coffeecakes will be back with their signature coffeecakes, ready to enjoy or freeze for the holiday season. Enjoy baked goods, lunch items and coffee from Turtle Acres.

The BGHS Board and Les Artisans staff ask any mask mandates in place at the time of the event be followed.

There is plenty of parking and admission is free; however, BGHS members will accept any donation to help cover event costs and forward their work preserving local history. Go to the BGHS booth to become a member or purchase local history books.

For further information about Les Artisans Arts and Crafts Fair, contact coordinator Ellen Stringer at 815-935-5278 or <a href="mailto:lesartisansartsandcraftsfair@gmail.com" target="_blank">lesartisansartsandcraftsfair@gmail.com</a>.

Les Artisans Arts and Crafts Fair booth rentals raise funds for the Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society’s LeTourneau Home Museum, Log Schoolhouse Restoration and Adrian Richard Heritage Preserve in Bourbonnais.

<strong>Ladies of Arbor Grove Holiday Craft Sale</strong>

From noon to 6 p.m. Nov. 5 and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 6, the ladies of Arbor Grove will be hosting a holiday craft sale at the Arbor Grove Club House at 709 Arbor Parkway, Bourbonnais.

Twelve women are participating in the event, and all of the crafts are handmade.

<strong>11th Annual Artisan Faire</strong>

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 6, the 11th Annual Artisan Faire will take place at the Kankakee County Museum — 801 S. 8th Ave., Kankakee. Local artists will be selling their works.