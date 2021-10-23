5 family-friendly Halloween events

There are a number of events taking place before Halloween that are fun for the whole family. Check out these five events happening around town.

<strong>1 Mall-O-Ween</strong>

At 5 p.m. Oct. 29, there will be a trick-or-treat event at Northfield Square Mall, located at 1600 N. State Route 50, Bourbonnais. The event is sponsored by mall tenants and will end when candy runs out. No costume contest this year. For more information, call 815-937-4241.

<strong>2 Boo Bash</strong>

From 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Kankakee Valley Park District Rec Center — 150 N. Indiana Ave., Kankakee — the KVPD is hosting a kids Halloween extravaganza. There will be food, drink, a costume contest, trick-or-treating and an appearance by magician Mr. Magic. Pre-order tickets at kvpd.com.

<strong>3 Bordertown Hauntings</strong>

From noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 30 in Historic Downtown Momence, visit Main Street for trick-or-treating downtown, costume contests for kids, families and pets, cookie and pumpkin decorating, hayrides, spooky storytelling, reptile show, petting zoo and much more. For more information, call 815-472-3861, or go to mainstreetmomence.com.

<strong>4 Spooky Skate</strong>

Starting at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Ice Valley Centre Ice Arena, skate the night away (if you dare), and dress to impress in a Halloween costume to enter the costume contest. For more information, call 815-939-1946.

<strong>5 Monster Mash & Costume Party</strong>

From 6 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 30, Exploration Station, located at 1095 W. Perry St, Bourbonnais, is hosting a party for ages 2 to 8. Make a trick-or-treat bag, decorate a fake pumpkin, play games and trick-or-treat through the museum. Registration is required 24 hours before the program and costs $14; call 815-933-9905, or go to btpd.org.