'Next Thing' contemplates the robot in the kitchen

I used to believe everything television touches becomes television. And, from sports to politics, that has remained the case.

In the past several decades, technology, from smartphones to social media apps, has begun to set the agenda. Do people exercise to get fit or to “please” their Pelotons and Fitbits?

Streaming on Hulu, the new six-part series “The Next Thing You Eat,” explores the ways technology already has changed and is in the process of revolutionizing the food industry.

A collaboration between chef David Chang and filmmaker Morgan Neville (“20 Feet From Stardom”), “Thing” contemplates the future of dining, which includes robot and drone deliveries, automated burger-flippers, computer-run fish farms, synthetic meats and gourmet items made from insects.

Chang discusses his own experiences with food delivery services that devoured more than 30 percent of his revenues, a nonstarter for restaurants often running on microscopic margins. The search for something more efficient takes the series to Mumbai, where a venerable food delivery system works entirely off the grid, relying instead on thousands of cyclists and intricately labeled lunch buckets, or tiffins.

Thought-provoking and a tad terrifying at the same time, “Thing” showcases Chang’s iconoclastic philosophy as well as his practical experience as a chef and entrepreneur.

• A far goofier approach to food, the holiday-themed baking competition special “Snoop and Martha’s Very Tasty Halloween” streams on Peacock. Three teams of bakers and confectioners compete to win the chance to cater for the odd pop culture power couple, preparing Halloween-themed treats against the backdrop of an over-the-top haunted house and Snoop’s half-baked puns and stoner innuendos. Harmless but possibly habit-forming.

• Released recently in theaters, the 2021 documentary “Introducing Selma Blair” streams on Discovery+, beginning today. In it, the popular star of “Legally Blonde” and “Cruel Intentions” discusses her life since receiving a diagnosis of multiple sclerosis in 2018.

• The premium service Curiosity Stream debuts “Keeping the Crown.” Rather than emphasize the pageantry, pomp and bling of the sceptered set, “Keeping” explores how the world’s royals pioneered the art of public relations to cover up scandals, mysterious deaths and governing dysfunction. The art of royal PR dates back to the era of Victoria in Britain and early 20th-century Russia, where the Romanovs discovered they could not spin their way out of military disasters and multiple revolutions.

Curiosity Stream offers a wide range of documentaries long and short as well as a curated collection of thought-provoking movies.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• Season nine of “The Blacklist” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14) picks up two years after Elizabeth’s death.

• The Broncos and Browns meet in NFL football (7 p.m., Fox, NFL, Amazon Prime) action.

• Years before they became stars of hit CBS series, Red Skelton and Lucille Ball starred in the 1943 comedy “Du Barry Was a Lady” (7 p.m., TCM, TV-G).

• A true-crime docuseries poisons the jury pool on “Bull” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

• A politician complicates matters on “Law & Order: Organized Crime” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

• An unexpected encounter on “Big Sky” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

CULT CHOICE

Veterans of esteemed motion pictures, Gregory Peck (“To Kill a Mockingbird”) and Lee Remick (“The Days of Wine and Roses”) probably had no idea the 1976 shocker “The Omen” (8:30 p.m., AMC, TV-14) would rank among the biggest box office hits of their careers. A remake of “The Omen” (6 p.m., AMC, TV-14) was released in 2006.

SERIES NOTES

George upsets the apple cart on “Young Sheldon” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Diane returns on “Station 19” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-14) ... Lured to a remote location on the season three finale of “Coroner” (7 p.m., CW, TV-14) ... Matchmaking on “United States of Al” (7:30 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Courting the neighbors on “Ghosts” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... A reputation to save on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14) ... Addison’s patient endures complications on “Grey’s Anatomy” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-14) ... A risky plan on “Legacies” (8 p.m., CW, TV-PG) ... Money changes everything on “B Positive” (8:30 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

LATE NIGHT

Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Maluma, Michael Gandolfini and Giveon on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC, r) ... Larry David, David Chang and Phoebe Bridgers appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (10:35 p.m., ABC, r) ... Colin Jost, Michael Gandolfini and Nick Baglio visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC, r) ... Larry David and Coldplay appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (11:37 p.m., CBS).