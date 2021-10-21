Canine costume contest Saturday

At 4:30 p.m. Saturday, there will be a Halloween Canine Costume Competition held at Willowhaven Dog Park for its members.

There will be a judge awarding first-, second- and third-place prizes. Categories include most-creative, scariest and cutest costume. All “paw-ticipants” will go home with a goodie bag.

Razzle Dazzle Doggie Bow-tique in Bradley, Willowhaven Dog Park, Ruff Life LLC and South Creek Animal Hospital have donated prizes for the event.

Willowhaven Dog Park is located at 1451 N 4000 E Rd, Kankakee. For more information and to RSVP, search the page “Willowhaven dog park” on Facebook.