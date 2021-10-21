Bordertown Haunting returns to Momence

Main Street Momence has teamed up with downtown and area businesses, the Chipman Public Library, River Valley Animal Rescue, Momence Troopers 4-H, Momence Youth Center and other groups for the 19th Annual Bordertown Hauntings in historic downtown Momence.

The event kicks off at noon on Saturday, Oct. 30, and will be filled with trick-or-treating, a children and pet costume contest, cookie decorating, spooky arts and crafts, pumpkin painting, a haunted house, hay rides, songs with Farmer Ron at the Earl Schoeffner Farm Museum and more.

Crosstown Exotics will be featured during two Creepy Reptile Shows at 1 and 3 p.m. at 29 N. Dixie Hwy.

Bordertown Crossings is fun for the whole family, and food will be available throughout the day. For more information, call Main Street Momence at 815-472-3861 or visit the Facebook page.