Best-selling author presents with Bradley Library

At 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 27, the Bradley Public Library is hosting a virtual event with best-selling author Chris Bohjalian as part of the “Author in the Spotlight” series. Bohjalian will be discussing his book, “Hour of the Witch.”

Register for the event at <a href="https://www.bit.ly/bradleyzoom1027" target="_blank">bit.ly/bradleyzoom1027</a>. Questions for the author to be asked during the event may be submitted to <a href="mailto:olivia@bradleylibrary.org" target="_blank">olivia@bradleylibrary.org</a> by Monday.