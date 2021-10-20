PBS bugs out in 40th season of 'Nature'

“Nature” (7 p.m., PBS, TV-G, check local listings) enters its 40th season with a familiar theme, exploring how a filmmaker spent his COVID lockdown. Director Martin Dorhn turned his camera on his backyard to make “My Garden of a Thousand Bees” to show how even a small urban space can attract vital pollinators essential to life on Earth.

“Garden” is not all honey and buttercups.

Dorhn reveals the often vicious turf wars between bees, wasps and spiders. It’s a jungle out there.

This garden tour serves as an appetizer of sorts for a “NOVA” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) look at edible insects. Bon appetit.

• “Secrets of the Dead” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) returns for its 19th season with a glance at the world-spanning voyage of Ferdinand Magellan. “Dead” uses extensive reenactments as well as visits to remnants of early 16th century shipbuilding areas in both Spain and Portugal.

This glance 500 years back reveals bygone rivalries between maritime powers, but it also can seem remarkably relevant to today’s clashes about trade routes and supply chains. Magellan was focused on finding a new route to the “spice islands,” home to cloves and other delights worth their weight in 16th-century gold. Now part of Indonesia, these islands had histories of their own. Long before Magellan “found” them, they had enjoyed an extensive trade with China.

• Fresh from his brief stint on the edge of space, William Shatner stars in the 2021 romantic comedy “Senior Moment” (6:25 p.m., Sho2, TV-14). He’s typecast as Vic Martin, a retired NASA test pilot who takes his vintage Porsche just a few clicks over the speed limit and has his license revoked. Forced to take (gasp!) the bus, Vic strikes up a late-in-life relationship with a tree hugger played by Jean Smart. Far from his flux capacitor, Christopher Lloyd plays Sal, Vic’s wingman and diner buddy.

Released without much fanfare in March of this year, “Moment” did not excite critics, despite the presence of Jean Smart, who is in the she-can-do-no-wrong phase of her career. Among viewers who have seen the film, 85 percent rated it positive on the Rotten Tomatoes site.

• “Four Hours at The Capitol” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-MA) offers a moment-by-moment look at the violent assault on our government on Jan. 6, 2021. Recollections from Capitol police, House members and House staff and from the Proud Boys and other insurrectionists describe events with terrifying immediacy.

“Four Hours” might be too harrowing for many. The same could be said for recollections of Sept. 11, 2001.

A tiny fringe has sought to dismiss the attacks of 9/11, attempts to downplay the terrorism and treason witnessed Jan. 6 and brazen lies about a “stolen” election have taken on a political dimension George Orwell would have appreciated. Of course, Orwell never lived to see Alex Jones or catch episodes of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” (7 p.m., Fox News).

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• Childhood traumas on “Chicago Med” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

• Too much publicity on “Chicago Fire” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

• Exhibitionists with a flair for “drama” share close quarters in the new series “Winter House” (8 p.m., Bravo, TV-14).

• A shooting hits close to home on “Chicago P.D.” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

• “Superstar” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14) recalls Robin Williams.

CULT CHOICE

A wife-beating burglar (Gordon MacRae) returns from heaven in the 1956 adaptation of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Broadway musical “Carousel” (9:30 p.m., TCM, TV-G). Shirley Jones (“Oklahoma,” “The Partridge Family”) co-stars.

SERIES NOTES

“Survivor” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... “The Masked Singer” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... New neighbors on “The Goldbergs” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... New York-bound on “D.C.’s Legends of Tomorrow” (7 p.m., CW, TV-14) ... Kissed on “The Wonder Years” (7:30 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... “Tough As Nails” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... “Alter Ego” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... Quarantined on “The Conners” (8 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... New Crocs on “Batwoman” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14) ... Jealousy on “Home Economics” (8:30 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Grissom signs up on “CSI: Vegas” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).