Dwight library offers homeschool, Andy Griffith programs

Prairie Creek Library District, located at 501 Carriage House Lane, Dwight, will be offering two new programs this month.

<strong>Program for homeschool families</strong>

Launching this month is a new program for homeschool families with students in grades K-5. The “Let’s Learn!” program will present bi-monthly lessons on a variety of topics that start at 11 a.m. and last up to an hour. There is no charge for this program.

The lessons for October will center around pumpkins. On Tuesday, Oct. 26, participants will learn facts about pumpkins and its seeds, continents and oceans while creating a globe from a pumpkin, and do a pumpkin seed craft.

To register for this new, free program or for more information, call 815-584-3061 or email <a href="mailto:4pclibrary@gmail.com" target="_blank">4pclibrary@gmail.com</a>.

<strong>Andy Griffith presentation</strong>

Prairie Creek Library welcomes back popular historian Jim Gibbons as he presents “Back to Mayberry: The Life of Andy Griffith.” The program is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 28.

Gibbons will discuss the life and career of actor Andy Griffith and his rise from being born into a poor, blue-collar family and growing up a shy child to breaking out of his shell in a high school play and going on to fame as Sheriff Andy Taylor in “The Andy Griffith Show” and later the legal show “Matlock.”

Gibbons will explain Griffith’s rise to fame after graduating from the University of North Carolina, as well as his friendships with co-stars Don Knotts and Jim Nabors, and why Griffith was and still is known for being a role model to many today.

Gibbons is a Marengo resident and historian who has made a name for himself by giving riveting presentations of historical events or people. In the past, he has presented programs at Prairie Creek on the Hindenburg disaster and the life of Princess Diana.

This program is free and open to the public.