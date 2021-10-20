Best Bets: Week of Oct. 20 - 26

<strong>Fall Fair on the Square</strong>

The Great Pumpkin Display returns to Manteno as the Square on Second celebrates fall from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday. Local merchants will be on hand with seasonal fun for all ages, and costumes are encouraged.

Drop off your pumpkin for Whitmore Ace Hardware’s “Great Pumpkin” display. Sign up for a free pumpkin through the village chamber at <a href="https://bit.ly/mantenopumpkin21" target="_blank">bit.ly/mantenopumpkin21</a>.

Vendors for Saturday’s event currently include Water Street Boutique, Beauty Company Braid Bar, Woo Warehouse/Geri’s Work of Arch, Lee’s Rental Train, Manteno Library Crafts, National Bank of Manteno Trick or Treat Bags, Made for Me Boutique and “Boo”zo Buckets, ReCharge Coffee Specialty Drinks, PJ’s Ice Cream, Sammy’s Pizza, hand-drawn tattoos by Alice, and Dave Milton/Hometown Lenders.

There also will be spooky stories and photo ops.

>> <a href="https://bit.ly/fallfairmanteno21" target="_blank">bit.ly/fallfairmanteno21</a>

<strong>KVTA’s “The Beast of Gévaudan”</strong>

At 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, sign-ups begin for Kankakee Valley Theatre Association’s interactive experience called “The Beast of Gévaudan,” which will be held outdoors on the grounds of the KVTA Studios at 1 Stuart Drive, Kankakee.

In case of inclement weather, the event will move inside and masks will be required. The event includes storytelling and gameplay combined.

In a news release, KVTA describes the event as similar to “Mafia or Werewolf” or “Among Us,” saying, “if you’ve ever played [those games], you would definitely enjoy this one-of-a-kind event.”

Will you be the hunter or the hunted?

Sign up for a time slot starting at 7 p.m. and purchase tickets at <a href="https://www.kvta.org/buy-tickets" target="_blank">kvta.org/buy-tickets</a>. Groups of 10 can save 20 percent for this interactive experience. The event — directed by Jeff Schneider — has over 30 volunteers, including Dana James, playing a moderator, and his daughter, Lily James, who plays a scribe.

For the group rate, email kvta@kvta.org. Grab your family and friends and join KVTA today to reserve your group or individual time slot.

<strong>Harvest in the Hollow</strong>

While A Night in Sleepy Hollow won’t return until next fall, Bourbonnais Township Park District is still offering fall fun at Perry Farm. Harvest in the Hollow starts at 6 p.m. Friday and 4 p.m. Saturday.

The event, hosted by A Night in Sleepy Hollow Village, includes carriage rides, laser tag, paintball, games and prizes, concessions, a gift shop, a make-your-own-stuffed-animal booth and live music around the campfire.

>> <a href="http://btpd.org/events/a-night-in-sleepy-hollow" target="_blank">btpd.org/events/a-night-in-sleepy-hollow</a>

<strong>”Annie Jr.” in Clifton</strong>

Clifton Central High School’s Theatre Department will present performances of “Annie Jr.” at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24. Both performances will be in Central’s Miner Auditorium.

All seats are reserved and masks are required for all audience members. Advanced ticket orders are now being accepted, and the cost is $7 for ages 3 and up. Same-day tickets will cost $10. Contact CHS vocal director, Maggie Prendergast, at 815-694-2321 to place a ticket order.

“Annie Jr.” is an adaptation of the original professional production, written so that it is more accessible to student actors.

The production is directed by Amy Sides with assistant director Kelly Gifford. Serving as vocal director alongside Prendergast is Justin Gund, and choreography is by Gretchen Fischer.

Clifton Central High School is located at 1134 E. 3100North Road, Clifton.

>> More info: @cliftoncentral on Facebook.

<strong>Bed Build</strong>

Sleep In Heavenly Peace is hosting a bed build from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lowe’s, 860 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley. The organization builds beds for local children who are in need. Lowe’s and Belson Steel are sponsoring the build. Shifts are available from 8 to 10:30 a.m. and 10:30 to 1 p.m. You may take part in one or both shifts.

The Kankakee chapter began in 2018 and has since built 770 beds. Chapter president Tim Zydek said the plan for Saturday is to build 60 beds.

>> Sign up at <a href="http://www.bit.ly/shpbuild1023" target="_blank">bit.ly/shpbuild1023</a>.