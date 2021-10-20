Beecher Women’s Club publishes cookbook

BEECHER — The Beecher Women’s Club has published a cookbook for the club’s 100th anniversary. Members of all ages have compiled their tastiest tried-and-true recipes into a single book that will be treasured by generations to come.

The cookbook contains over 200 recipes — everything from appetizers to desserts. Each recipe contains the contributor’s name, so it is easy to find the recipes of friends and neighbors. It even includes a short history of the club, as well as recipes from many of the original founding members from 1922. Cookbooks are available for $10 at First Community Bank and Trust, 1111 Dixie Hwy., Beecher.

The Beecher Women’s Club was founded in 1922 by a group of fifteen forward thinking women who believed that they needed something to occupy their time, that would also benefit the community. They met for the first time on March 7, 1922. These industrious ladies set off to work on improving their community and began raising funds to build a bandstand in Firemen’s Park.

According to a news release, if you visit Beecher and look around very closely, you can still find some of the projects that they completed: the flag pole by the Beecher Depot, and the bronze plaque honoring our servicemen in the Community Hall.

The Women’s Club has been providing a scholarship for a graduating senior from Beecher High School entering a health care profession since 1967. The club holds a local blood drive two times a year, and has contributed to dozens of other local causes such as the Red Cross, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts and the Beecher Community Library.

The organization holds the longest record of donations to the Salvation Army in the area at over 50 years, and counting.

The purpose of the cookbook is to continue in their founding members’ mission, which is to provide improvements that will benefit the community. All of the proceeds will be used to support local projects.

For more information, contact president Melissa Ohlendorf at 708-204-2357 or <a href="mailto:iwu85@yahoo.com" target="_blank">iwu85@yahoo.com</a>.