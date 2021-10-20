America's Sweethearts to perform in Pontiac

Don’t sit under the apple tree with anyone but the delightful America’s Sweethearts, a female vocal trio with piano accompaniment from New York.

Following in the vocal steps of the Andrews Sisters, this tight-harmony ensemble will charm and delight with a wide range of great vintage songs and old-fashioned fun. America’s Sweethearts will be coming to Pontiac at 3 p.m. on Nov. 13 at the Pontiac Township High School Auditorium, 1100 E Indiana Avenue.

America’s Sweethearts have performed across the country. Their colorful costumes and crystal-clear harmonies will delight audiences as they perform a wide range of repertoire from WWII, Great American Songbook favorites, classic Broadway, pop tunes from the 1950s and jazz. The swinging sounds of female close-harmony will be featured through a variety of trios, duets, and solos.

The program may include Bei Mir Bist du Schoen, Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy, Armed Forces Medley, Sentimental Journey and Sisters among a wide variety of other favorites.

Members of the Livingston County Concert Association will enjoy a blend of great music and voices. If interested in obtaining membership please contact Ruth Schlosser at 815-844-6394. Memberships for the remaining season as well as individual tickets for the America’s Sweethearts concert will be available at the auditorium prior to the concert. Individual concert tickets are $25. Adult memberships for the 4 remaining concerts are $50.

Rod Patterson, president of the Association has announced that the Association wishes to honor all Veterans and is inviting them to attend this concert at no charge.

For more information about the Livingston County Concert Association please call Rod or Dorothy Patterson at 815-844-7833 or send an email to <a href="mailto:Rod.Hjemme@gmail.com" target="_blank">Rod.Hjemme@gmail.com</a>.

<strong>Branden and James</strong>

7 p.m. Friday, November 5 Central Intermediate School

<strong>Uptown Girls</strong>

7 p.m. Tuesday, March 15

<strong>Popovich Comedy Pet Theater</strong>

7 p.m. Friday, April 30

<strong>Josh Young & Emily Padgett</strong>

7 p.m. Sunday, May 15

All shows will take place at Central Intermediate School 711 E McKinley Rd, Ottawa.