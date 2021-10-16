Write a book at Bourbonnais library

Daily Journal staff report

November is National Novel Writing Month, and kids in grades 3rd through 6th are invited to work on their own book at Bourbonnais Public Library writing camp.

For three Saturday afternoons (Nov. 6, 13 and 20), participants will outline, draft and encourage one another in the writing process. This camp will provide young writers space to try out ideas, find just the right words and get positive feedback about their work. Every camper will receive a writing journal and a special pen. Snacks will be provided.

Register for this special program by Monday, Nov. 1, by emailing Ms. Rory at <a href="mailto:rparilac@bourbonnaislibrary.org" target="_blank">rparilac@bourbonnaislibrary.org</a>.

Bourbonnais Public Library is located at 250 W. John Casey Road, Bourbonnais.