Virtual presentations for Substance Abuse Prevention Month

The Kankakee County Health Department (KCHD) has launched a Lunch & Learn initiative that consists of four virtual presentations on the topic of substance abuse prevention.

October is National Substance Abuse Prevention Month and KCHD developed the presentations because “mental health awareness is a strategy that can be used to help prevent substance use disorders.”

Each presentation is from noon to 1 p.m. and can be accessed via Zoom.

<strong>Wednesday, Oct. 20</strong>

Katrina Deutche-Vaclavik from the Helen Wheeler Center will begin the series by explaining the connections between mental health and substance abuse while dispelling the stigma surrounding them both.

<strong>Friday, Oct. 22</strong>

Karen Smietanski will discuss how PTSD and mental health issues impact our veterans and how the Veterans Assistance Commission of Kankakee County can help.

<strong>Wednesday, Oct. 27</strong>

Deb Baron from Project SUN and Brenda Wetzel from Life Education Center — Pledge for Life Partnership will call attention to the special issues surrounding teens, mental health and substance use including signs caregivers should be looking for if a teen is headed for crisis.

<strong>Friday, Oct. 29</strong>

Julie Larsen from the Kankakee County Health Department will give training on recognizing someone who is overdosing and how to give Narcan, the opioid overdose reversal nasal spray. Information to obtain a free Narcan kit will be available.

For more information, contact Julie Larsen at 815-802-9445 or <a href="mailto:jlarsen@kankakeehealth.org" target="_blank">jlarsen@kankakeehealth.org</a>.

<a href="https://bit.ly/kchdlunchandlearn21" target="_blank">bit.ly/kchdlunchandlearn21</a>

Meeting ID: 848 1647 6090

Passcode: 470997

The meeting link and login information are the same for all four presentations.