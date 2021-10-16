Salvation Army opens registration for Angel Tree, Holiday Meal Box

The Salvation Army of Kankakee County’s registration for Angel Tree toy and Holiday Meal Box assistance is open now through Nov. 13.

Anyone with a Kankakee County address may register for a Holiday Meal Box, which includes a Christmas ham and all the sides needed for a Christmas dinner. Those who reside in Kankakee County with children ages 12 and under (as of Dec. 24, 2021) may also apply for the Angel Tree program, which assists in providing households with toys and presents for children for Christmas.

To register for the meal box and toys, individuals may book an appointment online through the link at sakankakee.org or by calling the office at 815-933-8421 and following the prompts.

Appointments are available from 1 to 5 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. For those unable to make an appointment on those days and times, alternative walk-in hours will be available from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 26 and Nov. 2, and from 9 a.m. to noon on Nov. 13. All registration appointments and walk-ins will take place at The Salvation Army of Kankakee County office at 148 N. Harrison Ave. in Kankakee.

Those applying for assistance must bring a photo ID, a piece of mail with their current address, and (if applying for Angel Tree toy assistance) proof of guardianship of each child with their DOB (ex. – birth certificate, school/shot record, etc.).

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.sakankakee.org" target="_blank">sakankakee.org</a> or call the office at 815-933-8421.