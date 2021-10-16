REEL TALK: 'Last Duel' is emotionally raw and powerful

Before the #MeToo Movement, there was Marguerite de Carrouges, a 14th century woman who dared to have a voice and speak up against the man who raped her.

Her voice, the representative voice for all women during this repulsive time in history when women were nothing more than property, rings loud and clear in the Rashomon-style film “The Last Duel.” Based on a true story, “The Last Duel” is directed by Ridley Scott and stars Jodie Comer, Matt Damon, Adam Driver and Ben Affleck.

It’s Paris, 1386. The story begins at the end as two men, Sir Jean de Carrouges (Damon) and Jacques Le Gris (Driver) prepare to joust to the death, the divine judge in innocence and guilt. As the two collide, we flash back in time to 1370 to see the events through Jean’s eyes that lead to this bitter ending.

The battles fought during the Hundred Years’ War are brutal but the respect, camaraderie and even friendship between Carrouges and Le Gris are clearly portrayed. As the years go by, the battles continue, but the two men find themselves in different stations in life.

Le Gris becomes the right hand man to King Charles VI’s (Alex Lawther) brother, Pierre d’Alençon (Affleck), and Carrouges meets the woman whose enticing dowry sways him to remarry. Carrouges’ inflexible mentality of righting all wrongs creates animosity and enemies in high places, but never does he waver.

But one fateful day, arriving home after a battle, he finds his wife distraught. Attributing it to her inability to get along with her harshly judgmental live-in mother-in-law (Harriet Walter), he soon finds out his “friend” has betrayed him in the most vile of ways.

The film restarts back in 1370 to give us Le Gris’ version of the events, or his “truth.” Le Gris’ perspective is oftentimes reversed from Carrouges but only in minor ways as he remembers himself to deliver the eloquent or inspiring words during battle.

We also gain an understanding of both Le Gris and d’Alençon’s relationship and their treatment of woman as sexual objects or property. These two powerful men reveal the political manipulation that occurs behind closed doors, but it isn’t until we see Le Gris’ version of his first and last interaction with Marguerite that we begin to more completely understand this narcissistic man.

The third and final chapter is seen through Marguerite’s eyes, “the truth according to Marguerite.” As the final three words fade leaving only “the truth” on the screen, we learn what happened that fateful afternoon. We also learn who this strong, smart and fiercely independent woman is as we are once again back to the year 1370.

Her recounting of the relationship between Carrouges and she is slightly different, but those nuances create a completely different tone. And for a second time, we recount the initial meeting between Le Gris and Marguerite and the horrific intrusion where she is raped.

Finding the strength and courage to tell her husband and convince him that not only is she telling the truth, she accuses Le Gris of this crime only to put herself and her husband’s life on the line.

According to the archaic rules of what would become the last duel to take place in France, God would protect the truth-teller. If Le Gris lives and Carrouges dies, Marguerite, chained to a chair high above in a wooden platform with kindling beneath her, would be burned alive. The stakes couldn’t be any higher.

Reel Talk rating: 4 stars

