Library Life: Week of Oct. 17

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>

• Pumpkin Painting Party: At 6 p.m. Monday, children ages 3 and older are invited to decorate festive gourds. Supplies will be provided. Register by emailing <a href="mailto:rparilac@bourbonnaislibrary.org" target="_blank">rparilac@bourbonnaislibrary.org</a>.

• Harbor House book discussion: As part of Harbor House’s events for October’s Domestic Violence Awareness Month, there will be a discussion of “Crazy Love” by Leslie Morgan Steiner at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the library. It is also “Wear Purple Day.”

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

• Creative Careers: At 4:30 p.m. Monday, kids in grades kindergarten through fifth are invited to come to the library to learn about an interesting job from a person in the community. The presentation is followed by a related craft or activity.

• Movie Night: At 6 p.m. Tuesday, the library will be screening “Jurassic World.”

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)</strong>

• Sing-A-Long & Storytime: At 11 a.m. Wednesday, there will be 30 minutes of singing, followed by 30 minutes of reading stories. Program open to youngsters.

• Pumpkin Painting: At 6 p.m. Wednesday, join the library for a special Craft Club night on the lawn. This event is free and open to all ages.

<strong>Grant Park Library</strong>

• The library offers books from the bestseller list plus the old classics and children’s books. They also have children’s DVDs, which require a deposit that is given back when the DVD is returned.

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

• Medicare 101: At 2 p.m. Tuesday, there will be a free, educational presentation to answer any and all questions about Medicare. Contact the library to sign up.

• Beyond the Basics: Exploring LGBTQ+ Identities will be a panel discussion held at 6 p.m. Tuesday. This panel will include Liam Smietanski, a parent; Jen Corke Kafer, a teacher; Celia Greer, Kankakee Public Library Teen Coordinator; Matt Hedding-Hess, LPC. This program is free, and all are invited.

• October is designated as “Family History Month,” and the library is giving away a Family History basket that includes an Ancestry DNA kit and genealogy-themed kits. There are three ways to enter: Call 815-939-4564, option 4; fill out the giveaway form at <a href="https://www.bit.ly/3Avia2O" target="_blank">bit.ly/3Avia2O</a>; sign-up in person in the Genealogy Room on the library’s 3rd Floor.

<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>

• Fire Extinguisher Chemistry: As part of Fire Safety Month, at 6 p.m. Monday, the library will host a demonstration on the use of fire extinguishers and why they’re important to own.

• STEAM Workshop: At 6 p.m. Wednesday, students entering kindergarten are invited to the library to try a variety of STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) projects.

• Chess Club: At 6 p.m. Thursday, chess club will take place on the patio. All skill levels are invited to attend.

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

• Dinosaur Hunt: During library hours Thursday, kids can search through the library for dinosaurs. If one is found, bring it to the circulation desk for a prize.

• Lizzie Borden Presentation: At 6 p.m. Thursday at the Leo Hassett Center, Edward Dzialo will share details and stories surrounding the infamous Lizzie Borden.

• Fall Reading Challenge: Now through Oct. 29, the Fall Reading Challenge will be available via the Reader Zone app (use code d0182). Each week you reach your reading goal, you will earn a raffle ticket for a Family Halloween Fun Pack.

<strong>Pembroke Public Library</strong>

• Family Fun Time: Starting at 11:30 a.m. Friday, join the library via Facebook Live for a craft demo, recipe and storytime.

