'Annie Jr.' presented at Clifton high school

<em><strong>EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated to reflect that the performance time for Sunday, Oct. 24 is 2 p.m.</strong></em>

Clifton Central High School’s Theatre Department will present performances of “Annie Jr.” at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24. Both performances will be in Central’s Miner Auditorium.

All seats are reserved and masks are required for all audience members. Advanced ticket orders are now being accepted, and the cost is $7 for ages 3 and up. Same day tickets will cost $10. Contact CHS vocal director, Maggie Prendergast, at 815-694-2321 to place a ticket order.

“Annie,” set in New York City during the Great Depression, is based on the popular Harold Gray comic strip, “Little Orphan Annie.”

The show opened on Broadway in 1977 and ran for nearly six years. It won seven Tony Awards including the Tony Award for Best Musical. Memorable songs include “Tomorrow” and “It’s the Hard Knock Life.”

“Annie Jr.” is an adaptation of the original professional production, written so that it is more accessible to student actors.

Cast members include Ella White as Annie, Julia Hilgeman as Miss Hannigan, Lucas Gifford as Oliver Warbucks, Katie Thompsen as Grace Farrell, Nathan Kohn as Rooster and Leah Johnson as Lily.

The Orphanage cast includes Savannah Johnson, Meghan McAdams, Amelia Regnier, Anna Winkel, Lilly Unger, Katherine Winkel and Ben Kuipers. The Warbucks Mansion will be staffed by Michael Heusing, Kaylee Brosseau, Christa Hickman, Aislyn Rohlwing, Delana Schreffler and Logan Kuipers.

Radio show host Bert Healy is played by Jackson Gray. Sandy is portrayed by Bryce Hensler while Brady Perzee is the Dog Catcher.

Ensemble members include Riley Barbieri, Addison Boyd, Kailee Gilbert, Molly Grob, Corinne Husch, Bella Kempen, Tinley Knorr, Sammy Perzee, Chloe Peters, Anna Poole, Addie Skeen, Mallory Stewart and Allison Webb.

“Annie Jr.” is directed by Amy Sides with assistant director Kelly Gifford. Serving as vocal director alongside Prendergast is Justin Gund, and choreography is by Gretchen Fischer.

Clifton Central High School is located at 1134 E 3100 North Rd, Clifton. For more information, go to @cliftoncentral on Facebook.