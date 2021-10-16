A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: A love of love

During my first year at Illinois State University, I took an introductory French course taught by a graduate student who was doing a semester abroad. Natalija was from Helsinki, Finland, and often spoke about culture shock.

When discussing the term “je t’aime” — which colloquially means “I love you” but literally translates to “I like you” — Natalija remarked that Americans throw the word “love” around very frivolously.

In her experience, one would not say “I love these shoes!” because love is reserved as an emotion between people; and they don’t overuse it. She said that her parents would only tell her “I love you” on special occasions such as her birthday or Christmas.

This wasn’t unique to her family, she explained, as it was a cultural norm. As such, this made for an interesting observation during her stint in America. We, as Americans, just love to throw around the word “love” (and “hate,” too).

At the time, I remember thinking, “Wow, what a neat concept; only reserving the word for when you truly mean it.” I don’t feel that way anymore.

Not to say her experience or that cultural norm is wrong, I just jibe better with the norm that I’m used to. I enjoy having the word “love” at my disposal, and we can easily differentiate in conversation that saying “I love football” is completely different than saying “I love you” to a loved one.

And I think, over time, I’ve been able to see some physical similarities with, say, romantic love and the love of something “trivial.” Let me explain.

When falling in love, it’s common to have the feeling of your heart plunging down to your feet or having butterflies in your stomach. But, I’ve felt that with trivial things.

Parts of movies have made me feel that, songs have made me feel that, one-of-a-kind moments have made me feel that. Even just thinking about the concept of that feeling makes me feel it a little bit.

What Natalija said all of those years ago creeps into my thinking from time to time, so I challenged myself to think about how my opinion of the concept has changed. When it comes down to it, there are many out there to be sad or hurt or angry about. Why not take the opportunity to feel love whenever possible?

If you couldn’t already tell, I’m an advocate for loving and appreciating the little things, just as I am the big things. My love for coffee does not diminish my love for my fiancé and vice-versa. It simply just is.

And I think that’s lovely.