5 Halloween events this week

Daily Journal staff report

There are a number of local events taking place to celebrate Halloween. The following five events will take place between tomorrow and Oct. 23.

<strong>Halloween Downtown</strong>

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 17, this annual festival brings different aspects of the community together for a day of family fun and features local businesses and nonprofits running free-to-play games and activities, each with a Halloween theme. Held in downtown Kankakee in the 200 block of South Schuyler Avenue, which is the farmer’s market parking lot, and festival square around the train depot fountain. For more information, go to <a href="https://www.K3Halloween.com" target="_blank">K3Halloween.com</a>.

<strong>Harvest in the Hollow</strong>

Happening from 6 to 10 p.m. Oct. 22 and 4 to 10 p.m. Oct. 23, this fall event at Perry Farm in Bourbonnais features hayrides, a haunted harvest maze, games, laser tag and other “spooktacular” activities — all to raise money for the Exploration Station. Email <a href="mailto:KourtneeT@btpd.org" target="_blank">KourtneeT@btpd.org</a> for more information.

<strong>Limestone Library Fall Festival</strong>

At 11 a.m. on Oct. 23, the library is hosting a fall festival outside of the library — located at 2701 W. Tower Road, Kankakee — which will include a trunk-or-treat, roving magician, costume contest, seasonal games and The Bennett-Curtis House food truck. For more information, call 815-939-1696.

<strong>Boo at the Barn</strong>

From noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 23, there will be a Halloween event at Griffin Gate Farm — 6735 E. 7000 North Road, . General admission is $5 per person or $30 for family of four (includes pony rides, hay rides and mummy mix). There will be a petting zoo, parade, maze, food and more. For more information, email <a href="mailto:griffingatefarm@gmail.com" target="_blank">griffingatefarm@gmail.com</a>.

<strong>Fall Fair on the Square</strong>

Starting at 1 p.m. on Oct. 23 at The Square on Second in downtown, this fall festival is open to all ages. Whitmore Ace Hardware will again offer its “Great Pumpkin” display, and there will be many local vendors on-site. For updates and more information, go to <a href="https://www.fb.me/e/13HZj4II3" target="_blank">fb.me/e/13HZj4II3</a>.