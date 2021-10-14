Seminar to inspire entrepreneurs

Boss Up 2 Be Fearless (Boss Up 2 Be Fearless/Facebook)

From noon to 5 p.m. on Nov. 14, the 2nd Annual Boss Up 2 Be Fearless Seminar will be held at Knights of Columbus, located at 187 S. Indiana Ave, Kankakee.

Tickets are $10 and the seminar will feature Imari Melton (business coach and entrepreneur from Orlando); Kenya Austin (owner of Chic-ology in Kankakee); Porschia Smith (owner of Matte Mink and Beauty Educator from Chicago); Tricia Marlowe (daycare owner from Indianapolis); and event host and founder, business owner LaTresa Carroll.

The event is designed for small business owners of all ages. For more information, contact <a href="mailto:creativeandfearless@gmail.com" target="_blank">creativeandfearless@gmail.com</a>.