Local animal rescues hosting events

There are a number of upcoming fundraisers for animal shelters located in and around Kankakee County. The following events will raise funds to benefit animals in the care of numerous shelters.

<strong>KCHF Movie Fundraiser</strong>

Starting at 5:15 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 15, the Kankakee County Humane Foundation will be hosting a fundraiser and outdoor movie screening at Sunrise Farms — located at 4370 E 3500S Rd, St. Anne.

The entry cost is $5 per person (age 3 and under is free) and there will be a screening of “Jurassic Park.” Hay and pony rides will be available, as well as burgers and hotdogs (and vegan options), bonfires and hot cider and s’mores.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own blankets or chairs for seating. The hay and pony rides will happen prior to the 6:45 p.m. movie. In the event of rain, the movie will be moved to an indoor arena.

All proceeds from the entry fees to concessions will go directly toward the care of animals at the shelter. For more information, go to <a href="https://www.k3humanefoundation.org" target="_blank">k3humanefoundation.org</a>.

<strong>Dog Gone Adoption Event</strong>

From 1 to 4 p.m. on Oct. 16 at Steam Hollow Brewing Co. — 450 S. Spruce St., Unit C, Kankakee — the South Suburban Humane Society will be hosting an adoption event. For more information, call 708-755-7387.

<strong>New Beginnings’ Black Cat Bash</strong>

At 6 p.m. on Oct. 16 at the Kankakee Country Club, 2011 Cobb Blvd., Kankakee, New Beginnings For Cats will be hosting a fundraiser to help the shelter with costs of food, litter, medicine and vet bills. For more information, email <a href="mailto:newbeginningsforcats@gmail.com" target="_blank">newbeginningsforcats@gmail.com</a> or call 815-472-4734.

<strong>RVAR Annual Vendor Fair</strong>

At 11 a.m. on Oct. 31, River Valley Animal Rescue will host a vendor fair to benefit the shelter. The event will be held at 710 S West St., Peotone. There will be up to 40 vendors selling arts, crafts and more, plus raffles, lunch and trick-or-treating for kids. For more information, call 815-507-5007.

Keep an eye out for the October/November issue of Lifestyles of Kankakee County, which will release Oct. 19. The issue will include a number of animals available for adoption at local shelters.