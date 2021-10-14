Live music this weekend: Oct. 15, 2021

<strong>Tall Paul and the Deloreans</strong>

The Toasted Chicken — 9750 S Roberts Rd, Palos Hills

6 p.m. Saturday

<strong>Improper Dose</strong>

Steam Hollow Brewing Co. — 450 S Spruce St., Unit C, Manteno

7 p.m. Saturday

<strong>Just Roll With It</strong>

Rich's Tap/Buckhorn — 25 N. Dixie Highway, Momence

8 p.m. Saturday

<strong>South Side Social Club</strong>

Copeland’s Roadhouse — 7096 W Route 17, Kankakee

8 p.m. Saturday

<strong>Jezebel/Gamma Goat/Vaudeviliens</strong>

On the Rox K3 — 670 W. Station St., Kankakee

8 p.m. Saturday

<strong>Ryan Craig</strong>

Copeland’s Bar & Grill — 63 N Main St., Manteno

9 p.m. Saturday

<strong>Auntie Vigilante</strong>

Murray’s Tavern — 417 S. Main St., Clifton

9 p.m. Saturday

<strong>Halloween Downtown feat. DJ Beetlejuice, Color and Matt Shipley</strong>

Downtown Kankakee — 250 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday (11 a.m. Color; 2 p.m. Matt Shipley)

