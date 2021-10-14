KVTA offering interactive outdoor event

At 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, sign ups begin for Kankakee Valley Theatre Association’s interactive experience, “The Beast of Gévaudan,” outdoors on the grounds of the KVTA Studios at 1 Stuart Drive, Kankakee.

If inclement weather occurs, this event will be inside with masks required. The event includes storytelling and gameplay combined.

In a news release, KVTA describes the event as similar to “Mafia or Werewolf” or “Among Us,” saying, “if you’ve ever played [those games], you would definitely enjoy this one of a kind event.”

Will you be the hunter or the hunted?

Sign up for a time slot starting at 7 p.m. and purchase tickets at <a href="http://www.kvta.org/buy-tickets" target="_blank">kvta.org/buy-tickets</a>. Groups of 10 can save 20 percent for this interactive experience. The event is directed by Jeff Schneider.

For the group rate, email <a href="mailto:kvta@kvta.org" target="_blank">kvta@kvta.org</a>. Grab your family and friends and join KVTA today to reserve your group or individual time slot.