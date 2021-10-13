Youth league at X-Line

Starting Saturday, and running through Dec. 11, the X-Line Sportsman’s Club hosts a Chip & Crack youth league taught by Jack Miller, who has been teaching for 35 years.

Classes begin at 11:30 a.m. and the fee is $20. A daily cost is $8 for 50 targets. There will be an Awards Day and Parent/Child Championship on Dec. 18.

The instructional league will teach youth how to safely user a shotgun on a trap range and how to break clay targets.

For more information, contact Miller at 815-295-1194. X-Line is located at 4800 E Exline Club Rd, Kankakee.