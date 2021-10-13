Best Bets: Week of Oct. 13 - 19

<strong>Halloween Downtown</strong>

Running from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Halloween Downtown will take place in the Kankakee Farmers’ Market parking lot on South Schuyler Avenue and Festival Square.

DJ Beetlejuice will host the stage, with performances from Color from S.N.B.JR. Records and Isreal Mandrake. A magician and hypnotist will join festival alum Matt Shipley for the entertainment lineup for the day.

The Star Wars 501st Midwest Garrison will return, as well as the Delorean Time Machine replica from “Back to the Future.” Rotary 609 will be running a split-the-pot raffle, with tickets available for purchase at the organization’s booth.

The entire parking lot will be filled with free-to-play games. From noon to 3 p.m., the trunk-or-treat portion of the day will take place. There also will be food and merchandise vendors.

Local Bites Delivery is selling raffle tickets for a chance to win a ride in the Delorean time machine. Check out <a href="http://localbites.delivery" target="_blank">localbites.delivery</a> to purchase tickets online or visit its booth during the festival. Ticket sales will benefit Rotary 609.

“It’s always been good to see how much others are willing to do for their community,” said festival organizer Amy Laws. “It’s one of those feel-good experiences that reminds me that no matter what is going on in the world, community pride is strong in Kankakee County.”

For more information, go to <a href="http://k3halloween.com" target="_blank">k3halloween.com</a>.

<strong>Black Cat Bash</strong>

Beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Kankakee Country Club, New Beginnings For Cats will be hosting a fundraiser to help the shelter with costs of food, litter, medicine and vet bills. This is their biggest fundraiser of the year. The club is located at 2011 Cobb Blvd., Kankakee.

>> newbeginningsforcats@gmail.com, 815-472-4734

<strong>Wicked Night Out</strong>

The ladies of Zonta Club of Kankakee are breaking out their witch hats and spooky costumes for the 2021 Wicked Night Out. The event is set for 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 14 at Manteno Golf Club, 7202 N. 4000East Road, Manteno.

The net proceeds from the event will benefit Harbor House, Clove Alliance, Fortitude Community Outreach and Zonta International projects to improve the status of women, locally and internationally. The fundraiser is in line with Zonta International’s mission, which is to empower women worldwide through service and advocacy.

Zonta Club of Kankakee president Kelly LaMore, and past-president Janice Krizik Schmidt are looking forward to the annual “ladies night out to support women.”

The evening includes music, dancing, food concessions and a cash bar. Enter the costume contest for a chance to win a prize. Tickets cost $25 per person and are available at <a href="https://bit.ly/wickednightout21" target="_blank">bit.ly/wickednightout21</a>.

<strong>Outdoor spooky movies</strong>

At 7 p.m. Friday, there will be a screening of “Hocus Pocus” in the Don Palzer Bandshell (in Bird Park on West Court Street, Kankakee). The event is free.

For more information, call 815-939-1311 or email info@kvpd.com.

At 8 p.m. Saturday, the Kankakee River State Park — located at 5314 IL-102 in Bourbonnais — will host a viewing of Alfred Hitchcock’s “Psycho” (1960). Bring snacks, blankets and lawn chairs. The event is free.

>> adam.minton@illinois.gov

<strong>Author presentation</strong>

At 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at the Kankakee County Museum — 801 S. 8th Ave., Kankakee — author Jack Klasey will be introducing his new book, “The Prince of Wheelwrights: George Ferris and his Great Wheel.”

Klasey will discuss the huge passenger-carrying wheel, designed by a young American engineer, that became the popular symbol of the 1893 World’s Fair in Chicago. Looming more than 25 stories above the crowded Fair Midway, the wheel was capable of carrying more than 2,000 passengers per trip. More than 1.5 million riders paid 50 cents apiece to ride the Wheel during the summer of 1893.

The giant steel structure was assembled, disassembled, and rebuilt in three different locations over a 13-year period. It was finally dynamited and cut up for scrap following the 1904 World’s Fair in St. Louis. Even so, the Ferris Wheel outlived its designer, who died in 1896 of typhoid fever at the age of 37.

The author will also describe how he came to write the book, and will share some of the discoveries he made during the research and writing process, which stretched over a half-century span. The presentation will be followed by a question and answer session and book signing. The book is available at the Museum bookstore and on Amazon.

>> 815-932-5279