Halloween returns to downtown Kankakee

In 2018, Amy Laws, of Kankakee, worked with the Kankakee Area Jaycees to develop Halloween Downtown, a holiday celebration held in downtown Kankakee. The event was a hit that year and the next but had to be put on hold in 2020 because of the pandemic.

Laws since has aged out of the Jaycees but has retained her role as director of Halloween Downtown, which now is hosted under the umbrella of Rotary 609. The event will be returning Oct. 17.

“Putting this festival together has been an amazing experience in itself,” Laws said. “I set out to organize an event that brought the community together for a day of fun and was met with a note of skepticism from a few. ‘No one will do that,’ is what I was told about asking our community organizations, businesses and leaders to put together and run free-to-play games for the kids,” she continued. “I didn’t let that comment discourage me. Everyone I’ve spoken to is always happy and excited to participate.”

Running from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the festival will take place in the Kankakee Farmers’ Market parking lot on South Schuyler Avenue and Festival Square.

DJ Beetlejuice will host the stage, with performances from Color from S.N.B.JR. Records and Isreal Mandrake. A magician and hypnotist will join festival alum Matt Shipley for the entertainment lineup for the day.

The Star Wars 501st Midwest Garrison will return, as well as the DeLorean Time Machine replica from “Back to the Future.” Rotary 609 will be running a split-the-pot raffle; tickets will be available for purchase at the organization’s booth.

The whole parking lot will be filled with free-to-play games. From noon to 3 p.m., the trunk-or-treat portion of the day will take place. There also will be food and merchandise vendors.

“Festivalgoers will find nothing has changed with Halloween Downtown,” Laws said. “It was a smooth transition from Jaycees to Rotary, and everyone in Rotary 609 has been supportive and helpful.”

Halloween Downtown 2021 is sponsored by Local Bites Delivery, Silva’s Remodeling, State Sen. Patrick Joyce, State Farm Agent Emily Browning, Clove Alliance, Bateman Accounting & Financial Services, State Representative Jackie Haas, Minute Man Press and Farm & Fleet.

Local Bites Delivery is selling raffle tickets for a chance to win a ride in the DeLorean time machine. Check out <a href="https://www.Localbites.delivery" target="_blank">localbites.delivery</a> to purchase tickets online or visit their booth during the festival. Ticket sales will benefit Rotary 609.

“It’s always been good to see how much others are willing to do for their community,” shared Laws. “It’s one of those feel-good experiences that reminds me that no matter what is going on in the world, community pride is strong in Kankakee County.”