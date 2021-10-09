5 Halloween events this week

There are a number of local events taking place to celebrate Halloween. The following five events are happening this week.

<strong>Haunted Lane with the CAC</strong>

From 5:30 to 9 p.m. tonight at the Aroma Park Campground — 199 Boat Club Road, Aroma Park — this family-friendly event celebrates the fall/Halloween season featuring a variety of themed activities, vendors and food.

Haunted Lane is filled with entertainment, ghost stories around the campfire and a haunted train ride for the kids through the cemetery. A number of artists from Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists With Autism will be participating and dressing up as part of the haunted fun. For tickets and more information, contact 815-933-2787 or <a href="mailto:cack3events@gmail.com" target="_blank">cack3events@gmail.com</a>.

<strong>Cemetery Walk and Historical Tour</strong>

At 2 p.m. Monday, meet at the Smith Family Cemetery at the Kankakee River State Park, 5314 IL-102, Bourbonnais. The event will include a guided tour and historical talk on the early settlement of the Kankakee area. There is no cost to attend. For more information, contact Adam at <a href="mailto:adam.minton@illinois.gov" target="_blank">adam.minton@illinois.gov</a>.

<strong>Hocus Pocus paint night</strong>

At 6:30 p.m. Oct. 13, Steam Hollow Brewing Co., 450 S. Spruce St., Unit C, Manteno, is hosting a paint night during which participants will paint the witches from “Hocus Pocus.” Cost is $25 per person and includes all paint supplies as well as one drink ticket. RSVP is required via text 815-735-1335, or email <a href="mailto:kathieastmandesigns@gmail.com" target="_blank">kathieastmandesigns@gmail.com</a>.

<strong>Wicked Night Out</strong>

At 5:30 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Manteno Golf Club — 7202 N. 4000E Rd, Manteno — join Zonta Club in Kankakee for a Halloween-themed fundraiser to benefit Harbor House, Clove Alliance, Fortitude Community Outreach and Zonta International. There will be shopping, dancing, food and cocktails. Tickets cost $25 each and are available at @zontakankakee on Facebook. For questions, email <a href="mailto:zontakankakee@gmail.com" target="_blank">zontakankakee@gmail.com</a>.

<strong>Black Cat Bash</strong>

At 6 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Kankakee Country Club, 2011 Cobb Blvd., Kankakee, New Beginnings For Cats will be hosting a fundraiser to help the shelter with costs of food, litter, medicine and vet bills. For more information, email <a href="mailto:newbeginningsforcats@gmail.com" target="_blank">newbeginningsforcats@gmail.com</a>, or call 815-472-4734.