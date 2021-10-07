Live music this weekend: Oct. 7, 2021

<strong>Hairbangers Ball</strong>

CD & ME — 23320 S. LaGrange Rd, Frankfort

6 p.m. Thursday

<strong>Ryan Craig acoustic</strong>

Game On Bar & Grill — 115-117 Second St., Peotone

7 p.m. Friday

<strong>Doc Brown and the DeLoreans</strong>

Rt 66 Old School Brewing — 110 Bridge St., Wilmington

7 p.m. Saturday

<strong>Johnny Whitecotton</strong>

Good Vibrations — 1680 W. Station St., Kankakee

8 p.m. Saturday

<strong>Whiskeyfist</strong>

Steam Hollow Brewing Co. — 450 S. Spruce St., Unit C, Manteno

8 p.m. Saturday

<strong>Open Jam with Beeso & Friends</strong>

On the Rox K3 — 670 W. Station St., Kankakee

2 p.m. Sunday

<strong>Kevin Rowan</strong>

Steam Hollow Brewing Co. — 450 S. Spruce St., Unit C, Manteno

2 p.m. Sunday

<strong>KVTA’s “The Music Man”</strong>

Lincoln Cultural Center — 240 Warren Ave., Kankakee

7 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday

