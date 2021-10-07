Live music this weekend: Oct. 7, 2021

<strong>Hairbangers Ball</strong>
CD & ME — 23320 S. LaGrange Rd, Frankfort
6 p.m. Thursday
<strong>Ryan Craig acoustic</strong>
Game On Bar & Grill — 115-117 Second St., Peotone
7 p.m. Friday
<strong>Doc Brown and the DeLoreans</strong>
Rt 66 Old School Brewing — 110 Bridge St., Wilmington
7 p.m. Saturday
<strong>Johnny Whitecotton</strong>
Good Vibrations — 1680 W. Station St., Kankakee
8 p.m. Saturday
<strong>Whiskeyfist</strong>
Steam Hollow Brewing Co. — 450 S. Spruce St., Unit C, Manteno
8 p.m. Saturday
<strong>Open Jam with Beeso & Friends</strong>
On the Rox K3 — 670 W. Station St., Kankakee
2 p.m. Sunday
<strong>Kevin Rowan</strong>
Steam Hollow Brewing Co. — 450 S. Spruce St., Unit C, Manteno
2 p.m. Sunday
<strong>KVTA’s “The Music Man”</strong>
Lincoln Cultural Center — 240 Warren Ave., Kankakee
7 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday
