KCHF hosting movie fundraiser

Starting at 5:15 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 15, the Kankakee County Humane Foundation will be hosting a fundraiser and outdoor movie screening at Sunrise Farms — located at 4370 E 3500S Rd, St. Anne.

The entry cost is $5 per person (age 3 and under is free) and there will be a screening of “Jurassic Park.” Hay and pony rides will be available, as well as burgers and hotdogs (and vegan options), bonfires and hot cider and s’mores.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own blankets or chairs for seating. The hay and pony rides will happen prior to the 6:45 p.m. movie. In the event of rain, the movie will be moved to an indoor arena.

All proceeds from the entry fees to concessions will go directly toward the care of animals at the shelter. For more information, go to <a href="https://www.k3humanefoundation.org" target="_blank">k3humanefoundation.org</a>.