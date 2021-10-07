'Ghosts' features spirited ensemble

“Ghosts” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) is so simple, familiar and obvious, it just might work.

City dwellers Samantha (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) find their lives upended when Sam inherits a baronial upstate manor from a distant relative. She’s cheerful and romantic; he’s pragmatic and bossy. Neither is terribly interesting. In addition to fulfilling every Hallmark movie’s premise, the couple share an obsession with HGTV shows and long for renovations.

Gifted with a mansion that screams “old-school money,” they worry there has to be a catch. There are several. The place is haunted by apparitions from every age, a collection of historical and ethnic stereotypes worthy of a “Simpsons” bowling team.

Asher Grodman is given the most lines as Trevor, the ghost of a hard-partying yuppie whose personal dot-com bubble burst in 1998. Thorfinn (Devan Chandler Long) is a Viking who appears to have stumbled upon the grounds during some pre-Columbian voyage. Sasappis (Roman Zaragoza) represents bygone tribes, and Flower (Sheila Carrasco) is a zonked-out hippie who died while trying to “befriend” a bear in a druggy haze. Pete (Richie Moriarty) is a terminally cheerful Scout leader dispatched by an arrow through the neck. Alberta (Danielle Pinnock) is a jazz age diva ready to burst into song at any moment, Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky) is/was the dowager of the house and Samantha’s ancestor, and Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones), was a Revolutionary War soldier dispatched by dysentery.

Trapped with each other for years and even centuries, the ghosts bicker and joke like family members, each with their own too-familiar quirks.

“Ghosts” only gets going after a near-fatal fall sends Samantha into a coma. Upon returning to the house, she now can see the other inhabitants, inviting a form of slapstick comedy dating back to “Topper” and “Blithe Spirit.”

“Ghosts” also invites comparisons with the 2008 comedy “Ghost Town,” starring Ricky Gervais as an arrogant dentist who suddenly can see not-so-departed souls after a medical mishap. Both comedies feature spirits who cannot “pass on” to the great wherever. Gervais’ dentist devises ways to help deliver them, something that presumably Samantha will be called upon to do as well.

This all raises the age-old questions about sitcom longevity and mortality. “Ghost Town” was a funny movie with a beginning, middle and end. Sitcoms are designed to haunt us forever. But how long can it forestall the obvious and inevitable? The ghost ensemble is amusing enough to sustain “Ghosts” for at least a few episodes. And compared to “B Positive,” this is the Algonquin Round Table.

• The new Peacock mystery “One of Us Is Lying” turns “The Breakfast Club” into a murder mystery when five teen types enter detention and only four survive. Three episodes stream today.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• The Seattle Seahawks host the Los Angeles Rams in NFL football action (7 p.m., Fox, NFL Network, Amazon Prime).

• Andy and Sullivan spar on “Station 19” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

• Meredith turns to Amelia on “Grey’s Anatomy” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

• The fall of Kabul puts Al’s sister in peril on “United States of Al” (7:30 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

• The gang searches for Bull’s kidnapped daughter on “Bull” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

• Missing persons on “Big Sky” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

• A runaway doll on “What We Do in the Shadows” (9 p.m., FX, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

Three theatrical producers (Groucho, Chico and Harpo Marx) run up their hotel bills in the 1938 comedy “Room Service” (10:30 p.m., TCM, TV-G).

SERIES NOTES

Bad news reaches Mary on the season premiere of “Young Sheldon” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... On two helpings of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (NBC, TV-14): a juvenile offender goes free (7 p.m., r); a sicko targets young mothers (8 p.m.) ... A horror tale leaps from the page on “Coroner” (7 p.m., CW, TV-14) ... The gang takes on the gods on the season finale of “The Outpost” (8 p.m., CW, TV-PG) ... Stabler crosses the Rubicon on “Law & Order: Organized Crime” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

LATE NIGHT

Sanjay Gupta and Denis Villeneuve are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Madonna, Recker Eans, Dylan Gilmer, Mykal-Michelle Harris and Olivia Perez on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC) ... Ellen Pompeo, Henry Winkler and Billy Idol appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (10:35 p.m., ABC) ... Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly and Barrett Martin visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC) ... Daniel Craig and Rami Malek appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (11:37 p.m., CBS).