Familiar faces return on 'CSI: Vegas'

“CSI” lasted so long and launched so many spinoffs it now returns as its own sequel. “CSI: Vegas” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14) debuts to remind us the show itself began in Las Vegas.

Look for some familiar faces in the regular cast, including Gil Grissom (William Petersen), Sara Sidle (Jorja Fox) and David Hodges (Wallace Langham). Not to give too much away, but the action kicks off when some mysterious knife-wielding stranger tries to kill Jim Brass (Paul Guilfoyle). He’s been taken off active duty because of his failing sight but still is handy with a gun and able to dispatch the intruder while simultaneously cooking his grilled cheese sandwich.

It’s not all old-home week. The veterans meet new faces as bodies pop up related to a sicko whose exploits date back to the 1990s. Character types rarely deviate in these procedurals. The new boss is crisply efficient in her ability to spout technical jargon; there’s the hot new scientist as well as a socially challenged morgue geek with hidden depths.

The real star is the technology and the buildings that house it. “CSI” always has existed in a fantasy world where law enforcement knows no budget restrictions and every bit of gadgetry is gleaming, shiny and new.

Also returning is the show’s penchant for casual morbidity. Desiccated body parts are treated with all the reverence of stuff left in the back of the refrigerator.

The return of “CSI,” a show dating back to 2000, demonstrates just how risk-averse networks have become. CBS is hardly alone — just last week, NBC announced it was reviving the original version of “Law & Order,” a chestnut dating back to 1990.

• Disney+ streams all six episodes of its new docuseries “Among the Stars.” It’s not about Hollywood but stars of a more celestial nature, following veteran astronaut Chris Cassidy as he and his colleagues prepare for their mission on the International Space Station, a multibillion-dollar science experiment to discover more about the origins of the universe.

“Stars” offers several familiar stories, beginning with Cassidy, the not-so-young veteran approaching his third trip into space fully knowing it might be his last. He’s not so old that his launch doesn’t leave his mother in tears.

The other emphasis is on the international nature of the crew and their endeavor. For viewers who recall the Space Race between the United States and the USSR, it’s still a bit of a shock to see astronauts launched into the heavens on a Russian rocket. Look for plenty of scenes explaining the nuts and bolts of the space station as well as glorious views of the solar system and glances back at our blue planet. You really can’t beat the view.

• Because the ‘90s never go out of style: Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon and Selma Blair star in the 1999 melodrama “Cruel Intentions” (7 p.m., Cinemax), an adaptation of the 1782 French novel “Les Liaisons Dangereuses,” set in the bratty society of upper-crust Manhattan teens. Developed as an independent movie, it became a surprise hit, and spawned two spinoff films and even a Broadway musical.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• A patient can’t handle the truth on “Chicago Med” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

• “Tough as Nails” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) enters its third season.

• The truth about Griffin’s dad on “Chicago Fire” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

• Tales from Halstead’s army days on “Chicago P.D.” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

• A hockey game breaks out during girls’ night out on “A Million Little Things” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

CULT CHOICE

Fans of Apple TV+’s “The Morning Show” should watch (or rewatch) the 1950 classic “All About Eve” (7 p.m., TCM, TV-PG), starring Bette Davis as the aging star undone by a seemingly worshipful ingenue (Anne Baxter).

SERIES NOTES

“Survivor” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Wildcards on “The Masked Singer” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... Waterpark woes on “The Goldbergs” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... It happened at Pop’s on the season finale of “Riverdale” (7 p.m., CW, TV-14) ... A brush with smut on “The Wonder Years” (7:30 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... One last round on “Alter Ego” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... Becky’s 12-step shuffle on “The Conners” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... The truth about Jess emerges on the season finale of “In the Dark” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14) ... Dating woes on “Home Economics” (8:30 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

LATE NIGHT

Jimmy Fallon welcomes Anthony Anderson and Charli XCX on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC) ... Blake Shelton, Brett Goldstein, Cuco and Barrett Martin visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC).