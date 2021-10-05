'American Masters' celebrates Rita Moreno

If Rita Moreno’s life were a movie, you wouldn’t believe it. “American Masters” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings) presents “Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It.” There are aspects of the star’s life that unfold like the Hollywood musicals she used to make and other parts that belong in an Ingmar Bergman tragedy.

Never shy about sharing her opinions or discussing her feelings, Moreno is quick to point out the mixed blessings of having one’s dreams come true. Repeatedly.

In an archival clip from a presidential honor, Barack Obama describes her as the American dream come true. But Moreno has other thoughts. In her childhood memories, arriving in New York from Puerto Rico was a bit of a shock, a transition from a lush island with family and friends to a concrete jungle beset with freezing weather and hostile neighbors.

Her Hollywood desires were realized with equally mixed emotions. Discovered as a mere teen after a dance performance, she was ushered up to Louis B. Mayer’s penthouse accompanied by her mother, who never before had ridden in an elevator. Her MGM contract would open doors but also expose her to gruesomely sexist movie moguls. She had a small role in “Singin’ in the Rain” but largely was consigned to “native girl” parts, wearing makeup she describes as “the color of mud.” Her self-esteem was so low after being raped by her agent, she did not report him. She didn’t even fire him.

Moreno was so convinced she would not receive the Oscar for playing Anita in “West Side Story” that when she won, she could only utter, “I can’t believe it,” long considered the shortest Oscar acceptance speech in history.

Moreno’s long affair with Marlon Brando left her traumatized, resulting in a botched illegal abortion and a suicide attempt. Her survival status has informed her personality and her feminist politics.

Finding meaningful roles scarce after her Oscar, Moreno would conquer other mediums, winning a Tony for “The Ritz,” reaching a younger audience with her role on “The Electric Company” and recording a Grammy-winning album with the Muppets.

She is one of only 16 performers to win an Emmy, Oscar, Grammy and Tony (EGOT). With the possible exception of Jane Fonda, she might be the only actor to emerge in the old Hollywood studio period to also triumph in the Netflix era of television. Moreno was an essential part of “One Day at a Time,” revived on Netflix by the equally ageless Norman Lear.

Moreno is fearlessly, almost uncomfortably, honest about the illusion of success. She even describes her long “happy” marriage as one of sacrifice and sublimation to a controlling man. Upon his death, grief quickly gave way to relief. That’s not exactly the Hollywood ending.

• Debuting on HGTV, “The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project” (8 p.m., TV-PG) puts emphasis on the family stories and treasured keepsakes of participants who hope to hold on to traditions as they modernize their dwellings.

