'Fruits of Labor,' or the life of a teenage farmworker

“POV” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) presents “Fruits of Labor,” a heartbreaking tale of a California high school student’s attempt to live the American dream.

It’s been said high school is the last time most Americans experience a democratic society. For many, it’s a time to rub shoulders with students of differing abilities, expectations and prospects. After graduation, divisions of class, caste and income set in, sending young people to different jobs, schools, neighborhoods and ultimately, different strata.

“Fruits” follows Ashley, an American-born student in a central California farming community. She attends high school and shares dreams of college and expectations of yearbooks and proms while at the same time frequently working with her parents and siblings in the nearby strawberry fields, helping to earn enough to plan her future.

Early on in this fly-on-the-wall account, we attend a high school history class with Ashley as it covers the years of the New Deal and the extension of workers’ rights to organize and the establishment of minimum wage laws. The teacher reminds these students while this progressive legislation covered factory and industrial workers, it specifically omitted farm workers, a fact that is more than academic to Ashley and her family.

We later listen in as Ashley’s mother, a farm worker, explains how she has invested her dreams in her daughter and how she expects Ashley to get the better education and life that were denied her.

Both Ashley and her mother’s dreams are deferred when an ICE raid threatens to separate her from her mother and siblings and forces Ashley to work full time in the fields as the family’s primary breadwinner.

The makers of “Fruits” have a clear point of view and have set out to put a human face on farm workers and women workers who are all too invisible, particularly so in a medium that would rather remake “Gossip Girl” than set high school dramas in a working-class setting where a frayed social safety net can make just one misstep the difference between prom fantasies and disaster. At the very least, it should make some viewers think about how much hard toil and sacrifice went into that package of strawberries waiting in the supermarket produce aisle.

— The coming-of-age series “On My Block” streams its fourth season on Netflix. After having each other’s backs in a tough city neighborhood, childhood friends grow up and go their separate ways. But after a secret is revealed involving their collective past, the gang discovers it’s best to stick together once again.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

— Playing on the young yuppie image he perfected on “Family Ties,” Michael J. Fox stars as a mail clerk trying to pass himself off as a corporate bigwig in the 1987 comedy “The Secret of My Success” (6 p.m., StarzEncore).

— Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Leslie Jones and Kate McKinnon star in the 2016 reboot of “Ghostbusters” (7 p.m., FX, TV-MA).

— A road trip inspired by a serial killer on “NCIS” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

— Chicago holds memories for Monica on “The Big Leap” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

— Jessica meets with her birth and adoptive parents for the first time on the season finale of “Laetitia” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).

— Undercover with a surf gang on “NCIS: Hawai’i” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

— All three Joes celebrate Jenny’s birthday in their own special way on “Ordinary Joe” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Shaun attends to a pregnant felon on “The Good Doctor” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

CULT CHOICE

George Hamilton stars in the 1964 musical “Your Cheatin’ Heart” (9:15 p.m., TCM, TV-14), a biography of country singer Hank Williams, the last MGM musical released in black and white. TBS produced a colorized version in 1990, the same year Hamilton starred in “The Godfather Part III.” Both forgettable and regrettable.

SERIES NOTES

Tina has her doubts on “The Neighborhood” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... “The Voice” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... A descent into darkness on “9-1-1” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... “Dancing With the Stars” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Liz learns to compromise on “Roswell, New Mexico” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG) ... An airing of grievances on “Bob Hearts Abishola” (7:30 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Illusionists audition on “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” (8 p.m., CW, r, TV-PG).

LATE NIGHT

Jimmy Fallon welcomes Seth Meyers, Cobie Smulders and Farruko on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC) ... David Chase and Barrett Martin visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC, r).

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

SATURDAY SERIES

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).