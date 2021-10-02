Teders collects Play-Doh for children's hospital

Daily Journal staff report

Lori Teders, director of administration for Hoekstra Transportation in Kankakee, started planning an initiative two years ago that involved collecting Play-Doh to donate to hospitalized children. After COVID-related setbacks, the initiative came to life last month during the McLeod Software conference in Dallas.

Companies from across the nation attended the conference and donated Play-Doh for a children’s hospital in Dallas, in addition to $8,000 in donations. Additionally, the event made a recent Top-5 list in the magazine “Fleet Owner.”

“There is no doubt that Hoekstra Transportation’s support of me in this endeavor is attributed to the event’s success,” said Teders, who chairs the Truckload Carriers Association’s Image and Communications Committee and is working to improve the image of the industry.

“Needless to say, we [trucking] left a positive impact in Dallas, and we hope to continue these efforts annually. Again, I can’t speak enough to the support I receive from Hoekstra Transportation or their support for our local community and others.”