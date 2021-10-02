REEL TALK: 'Many Saints' lives up to 'Sopranos' standards

Fans of the Emmy Award-winning series “The Sopranos” need to fasten their seat belts for one of the most intriguing prequels of all time, “The Many Saints of Newark.”

Thrusting back a few decades to the time Tony was just a young boy (William Ludwig), Christopher (Michael Imperioli) narrates this complicated and dark tale of the New Jersey mobsters. The family dynamic gives us an incredible back story filled with revelations and explanations about the Soprano clan and how they came to be.

Through Christopher’s vantage point and voice, we meet his father, Dickie (Alessandro Nivola), living under the thumb of his father, Aldo (Ray Liotta).

To describe him as volatile is an understatement, particularly as Aldo brings back from Italy his much younger bride, Giuseppina (Michela De Rossi), who suffers the reactionary man’s temper much to Dickie’s disliking. The consequences are dire as we see the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree, but it is Dickie’s subsequent actions that begin to weave a much more tangled web for them all.

Without giving you any spoilers, we see the younger version of Tony grow into a teen (Michael Gandolfini, James Gandolfini’s real-life son), as he deals with his father, Johnny (Jon Bernthal), residing in the local penitentiary only to be released and reacquaint himself with the family business and his immediate family issues.

Tony has issues in school, but it is at the crossroads of life which he finds himself that gives us a glimpse into the moralistic battles he always has fought. Similar to James’ “Tony,” Michael gives us just enough to understand his character’s thoughts and emotions as his mind wrestles with the possible outcomes.

As the story comfortably meanders to encompass both Tony and Dickie’s story, we meet the younger versions of all our favorite thugs. Junior (Corey Stoll), Janice (Alexandra Intrator), Big P (Samson Moeakiola), Silvio (John Magaro) and the cuttingly cunning mother of Tony, Livia (Vera Farmiga).

These characters, among many others, make a statement as we get to know them, their stations in life set early on thanks to their situations and upbringings. But the focus is Dickie and Tony — their lives, their goals and their futures, which affect them all.

“Many Saints” delves into more layers than an onion, peeling away one after another. We see the father-son dynamic repeat itself, but the awareness of the psychosis of it increases.

Religion, specifically the Catholic religion, remains a prominent aspect of their lives and this story, particularly the hypocrisy of it. But the guilt is punctuated particularly with Dickie. Using guilt as a vehicle for storytelling, we meet Aldo’s twin brother who is incarcerated as Dickie attempts to appease his wrong-doings during the years. This chilling interaction gives way to understand the psyche of not only Dickie but of all the leaders of the mob.

Interestingly, writers David Chase and Lawrence Konner take us back to Newark, N.J., in a tumultuous time in history, when race riots broke out and the city found itself in a very dark period.

A racial issue rises within the story as Harold (Leslie Odom Jr.) attempts to work for — then break away from — Dickie to compete with this intimidating man. There are several sub-plots that perfectly portray the era, educating us about a time most of us never really knew but also augmenting the story itself.

Casting is key in this story, as without stellar performances, we wouldn’t accept that this is a prequel. Some of the characters are new, only referenced in hindsight during the run of “The Sopranos,” but many of those recognizable characters return in a younger version complete with the idiosyncrasies and nuanced mannerisms that identify them.

The hunched shoulders of Silvio, the wise-cracking snipes from Paulie Walnuts (Billy Magnussen) or the condescending look down his nose by Junior, all breathe that air of familiarity. We know them already and these actors bring credibility to the characters.

However, it is the chillingly-familiar performance of Michael Gandolfini that stands out. The asymmetrical snicker, the eye aversion or the touch of the forefinger to his nose … these are just some of the nuanced non-verbal actions that make us believe we are watching a younger version of Tony. When Gandolfini is on the screen, it’s simply captivating for this reason as well as the fact James’ son can carry a heavy acting load.

Nivola’s lead performance is equally impressive. Most might not be able to recall this actor’s portfolio, but this role finally will land him the recognition he deserves. Liotta’s dual role finds a connection to a fine-tuned performance that is unparalleled.

Each and every character and actor, no matter how big or small their roles, makes “Many Saints” a stand-alone masterpiece. If you know “The Sopranos,” you will sit in awe of the performances.

Similar to the series, there are plenty of lines to be remembered, but there are even more scenes that will create indelible images. As Johnny and Livia travel in a convertible, the latter babbling on and on, she finds herself in a compromised situation that quite literally made me gasp aloud.

And that’s not to mention some of the calculated atrocities that occur without even a second thought. While the film is much more visually violent — the series left more of that to your imagination — it isn’t out of character. And with an ending that again will take your breath away, this is a film not to be missed.

If you haven’t watched the series, I suggest starting.

Reel Talk rating: 4 stars

This film now is playing at Cinemark Movies 10 and Paramount Theatre and is streaming on HBO Max.