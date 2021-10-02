Daily Journal staff report

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM), and Harbor House has released its calendar of events.

The domestic violence epidemic continues to permeate Iroquois and Kankakee counties and, although October is set aside to bring awareness to its effects on our community, children, businesses and public safety, it occurs all day, every day.

Harbor House invites the community to join the movement to end domestic violence by attending DVAM events, talking about domestic violence and Harbor House in social circles, scheduling a Harbor House advocate to present at churches, social groups or companies about domestic violence, supporting survivors and holding abusers accountable for their actions.

“Domestic violence is not a personal problem or family problem; it is a community problem,” Jenny Schoenwetter, Harbor House executive director and CEO, said in a news release.

“Throughout October, we look forward to seeing everyone at all the events to learn more about domestic violence and what you can do in your own life to turn the tide. Harbor House is blessed to be in such a supportive community because addressing this epidemic is going to take all of us. Together, we can end domestic violence.”

In addition to the events, Harbor House is hosting a coloring competition through the Harbor House Resale Shoppe. One of the most powerful ways to prevent domestic violence is to engage our youth in anti-bullying and healthy relationship conversations, and these coloring sheets empower people to do just that with the youth in their lives. To enter the competition, please submit the coloring page to the Harbor House Resale Shoppe at 100 E. Walnut St., Watseka, by Oct. 25.

Harbor House is the only domestic violence agency serving Iroquois and Kankakee counties, and its mission is to empower individuals, families and communities by providing domestic violence programs, advocacy and prevention. Their free, confidential domestic violence services include a 24-hour hotline at 815-932-5800, chatline at harborhousedv.org, counseling for adults and youth, support groups in English and Spanish, emergency shelter, support with the court system, connections to community agencies, prevention and outreach initiatives, Resale Shoppe and more. To learn more about Harbor House, go to harborhousedv.org, or call 815-932-5800.

<strong>Oct. 1-8</strong>

• 4K for survivors. Register at harborhousedv.org/events.

<strong>Oct. 2</strong>

• Informational booth open at Kankakee Farmers’ Market.

• Pets for Prevention: At 10 a.m. via Facebook Live with State’s Attorney Jim Rowe and Kankakee County Humane Foundation director, Jordan Chapman.

<strong>Oct. 5</strong>

• Educate Advocate Facebook Live Series: DV in our Community.

<strong>Oct. 7</strong>

• Educate Advocate Facebook Live Series: Types of Abuse.

<strong>Oct. 9</strong>

• Informational booth open at Kankakee Farmers’ Market.

<strong>Oct. 11</strong>

• Discussion of “Crazy Love” by Leslie Morgan Steiner at 6:30 p.m. at Bradley Public Library.

<strong>Oct. 14</strong>

• Educate Advocate Facebook Live Series: Safety Planning 101.

<strong>Oct. 16</strong>

• Informational booth open at Kankakee Farmers’ Market.

<strong>Oct. 19</strong>

• Educate Advocate Facebook Live Series: Barriers Survivors Face.

<strong>Oct. 21</strong>

• Discussion of “Crazy Love” by Leslie Morgan Steiner at 6:30 p.m. at Bourbonnais Public Library.

• Wear purple day.

<strong>Oct. 25</strong>

• Candlelight vigil at 6:30 p.m. on the Kankakee County Courthouse lawn with State’s Attorney Jim Rowe, City of Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis and others.

<strong>Oct. 26</strong>

• Educate Advocate Facebook Live Series: DV and Children.

<strong>Oct. 28</strong>

• Educate Advocate Facebook Live Series: Helping a Friend.

• Discussion of “Crazy Love” by Leslie Morgan Steiner at 6:30 p.m. at Kankakee Public Library.

<strong>Oct. 30</strong>

• Zonta’s Empowerment Walk to support survivors at 10 a.m. at Kankakee Civic Auditorium grounds.