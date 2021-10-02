Ladies night out to support local women

The ladies of Zonta Club of Kankakee are breaking out their witch hats and spooky costumes for the 2021 Wicked Night Out. The event is set for 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 14 at Manteno Golf Club, 7202 N. 4000East Road, Manteno.

The net proceeds from the event will benefit Harbor House, Clove Alliance, Fortitude Community Outreach and Zonta International projects to improve the status of women, locally and internationally. The fundraiser is in line with Zonta International’s mission, which is to empower women worldwide through service and advocacy.

Zonta Club of Kankakee president Kelly LaMore, and past-president Janice Krizik Schmidt — who is in charge of the club’s communications and public relations — are looking forward to the annual “ladies night out to support women.”

The evening includes music, dancing, food concessions and a cash bar. Enter the costume contest for a chance to win a prize. Tickets cost $25 per person and are available at <a href="https://bit.ly/wickednightout21" target="_blank">bit.ly/wickednightout21</a>.

“It’s just a fun night to decorate your witch hat, do a little shopping, get away for a little while,” LaMore said.

“It’s women helping women,” Krizik Schmidt said. “Dust off your brooms and pointy hats and come join us.”

<strong>Service and advocacy</strong>

Represented in 63 countries with more than 29,000 members — Zonta International even has consultative status with the United Nations.

In addition to working with local nonprofits geared toward women’s issues, the Kankakee club also works on various projects on a national level that support women while working with women worldwide. Krizik Schmidt and LaMore are slated to attend an international conference in Germany next summer to review current projects and plan future projects.

Some of the national and local work includes education-based initiatives, combating domestic violence and bringing awareness to the issues relating to teen marriage.

The group, which has been in the area since 1956, meets once per month at Manteno Golf Club. State’s attorney Jim Rowe has come to club meetings to give presentations on relevant topics, such as information and awareness on domestic abuse.

“We continue to work in those areas because we know there is a lot of need in Kankakee County, especially right now,” said LaMore, who added Harbor House and Clove Alliance have reported an uptick in domestic abuse cases because of the pandemic.

The club has been supporting Fortitude Community Outreach for three years but began working on projects with them directly last year.

“It’s not just men who are homeless, there are women as well, and one of the issues is sanitary needs,” explained Krizik Schmidt, who said a group of Zontians volunteers one night per month at a shelter, and they put together packages of sanitary items called Dignity Packages.

Schmidt, who has been with the group for nine years, and LaMore, who has been with the group for 15, said they enjoy the mix of “time, talent and treasure” that are found within the Zonta Club of Kankakee.

“We’re talented in different ways, and that’s what makes it awesome,” said LaMore, who shared the local club has 35 members. “Some people are more creative, some are more organized while others are good at collecting sponsorships. So, we need everybody.”

The group is planning a new member event for November and is hoping to host a spring fundraiser. For more information on the club and how to join, go to @zontakankakee on Facebook.