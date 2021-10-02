HOSEK: South Carolina's low country

On a recent trip to South Carolina’s low country, Kathy and I visited Boone Hall Plantation and Charleston Tea Garden; learning all about history, architecture and tea.

Boone Hall Plantation

As we turned onto the unpaved boulevard, we were immediately struck by the twin rows of evenly spaced ancient, towering oaks whose gnarled arms reach majestically high above our heads holding an immense viridescent leafy canopy dripping with the lacy tendrils of so much Spanish moss.

The nearly 100 natural columns create a breathtaking three-quarter mile grand entry to the oldest continuously operating farmstead in the country.

Clustered along the banks of Wampacheone Creek, located in Mount Pleasant, S.C., the 783 acres of Boone Hall Plantation have a long and varied history.

Founded in 1681 by Major John Boone and his wife, Elizabeth, it has witnessed the Revolutionary War, the birth of the nation, the Civil War, the abolition of slavery and even became a Hollywood star. And through it all, and its many possessors, its grounds have continued to grow and be productive.

At the end of the Avenue of Oaks, we were greeted by a handsome, two-storied brick Georgian-influenced mansion with its grand six-columned portico. We walked through the gates of the serpentine brick fence that neatly walls it off from the surrounding pastures and fields. Flanked on either side by vast gardens, which showcase a floral diversity whose full palette of color was an obvious appeal to the myriad of butterflies, it’s a picture postcard.

Boone’s original low-country-styled farmhouse was torn down and the current home was built in 1936 by Canadian ambassador Thomas Stone, one of several who have owned the estate. Entering into the first floor of the 10,000-square-foot mansion, our eyes were met by an impressive, cantilevered staircase that seemed to float in mid-air as it wound its way to the second level.

The library to the left and the formal dining to the right are both decorated with period antique furnishings. Our docent, Jerry, interspersed descriptions of the furnishings and historical details of the house with personal tales of his friendship with the McRae’s, the current owners since 1955.

From the vaulted ceilings and complementary paintings to the hand-painted China, the interior imparts an antebellum feel that complements the ancient grounds. So much so that it briefly starred in the Hollywood tear-jerker “The Notebook” and the Civil War drama “The North and South.”

However, I felt the real story lay beyond the boundaries of the mansion. Outside of the manicured gardens sit nine former slave cabins standing alongside the Avenue of Oaks. The quarters date from between 1790 and 1810. Built of discarded brick, the one-story structures are 12-feet by 30-feet. These solidly built structures are thought to be for the skilled slaves and house servants. Field slave quarters would have been of wood, built closer to the fields and have long since disappeared.

As thunder rolled across the horizon, a soft but steady rain fell from a sunlit sky hastening us into the dark interiors. Today, these diminutive quarters that housed as many as 15 slaves each have been transformed into small individual museums devoted to the story and history of its inhabitants.

As one of the oldest and longest continual crop-producing farmsteads in the United States, Boone-Hall can boast more than three centuries of producing crops. Rice and indigo were the earliest cash crops, followed by cotton (the aged two-story cotton gin still stands) and pecans from an enormous pecan tree orchard.

By the 19th century, however, the dense red clay and sand found on the property provided the basis for the production of bricks. From 1850 to 1860, 25 million bricks were produced by the labor of nearly 100 slaves. It is surmised that nearly 20 percent of Charleston’s buildings were of Boone Hall bricks, including St. John’s Lutheran Church, St. Stephen’s Chapel and even a portion of Fort Sumter.

Today, the grounds generate a variety of fruits and produce, including strawberries, blueberries, tomatoes and collards and kale. A trolley tour, included with the entrance fee, takes visitors throughout the fields and orchards. Our delightful tour guide covered both the agricultural history and the modern-day farming that still goes on today.

There is no doubt that the current bucolic setting belies the plantation’s tragic history. However, they do not shy away from it and, at least to a certain degree, address it. The beauty, the history with all that it entails and the engaging staff made for a wonderful visit.

Charleston Tea Garden

Situated amongst a copse of trees roughly 30 miles south of Boone Hall stands an unimposing low-hung building with a wide veranda. Inside, I found myself blending unsweetened iced tea with Plantation Peach & Rockville Raspberry, both sweetened, at the tea bar located in the Charleston Tea Garden gift shop and factory.

There was also a hot tea station, but on this quite warm and humid day, the preference of the small crowd leaned heavily toward the chilled varieties of aromatic beverages. Nearby, Kathy enlightened herself about the myriad of products made with tea leaves, from the ubiquitous tea bags to hand lotions and hard candy.

Admittedly, up until this particular day, I had never given much thought as to whether or not tea was grown in the United States. Turns out, very little. Nearly 75 percent of tea grown is concentrated in China, India, Kenya and Sri Lanka. The U.S. doesn’t even receive an honorable mention as a tea producer. Although, in recent decades, small tea growers have established themselves throughout the country, we’re speaking of small plot operations.

Charleston Tea Plantation, as it was called for several decades, is perhaps the largest and most historic American tea farm, and certainly there are not many. This 127-acre estate was founded on plants grown by Dr. Charles Shepard in 1888 for his farm. After his death, the plants fell into disrepair but were later rediscovered and transplanted to their current location, where they became part of a Lipton research facility in 1963.

Later, tea taster William Hall purchased the farm in 1987 and began farming the tea commercially. It’s now co-managed by him and the Bigelow family of Bigelow Tea fame.

Found on Wadmalaw Island, one of a chain of tidal and barrier islands in the low country of South Carolina, it is a 45-minute drive from Charleston through quiet, sparsely populated fields and forests past the Angel Oak whose craggy, haphazard limbs support a canopy that provides more than 17,000-square feet of shade and is one of the oldest and largest Southern Live Oaks on the eastern seaboard.

Clutching our tea, we boarded a bright red trolley for a visit to the beckoning surroundings. The tour takes you through 127 acres of gleaming dark green fields filled with more than 300,000 Camellia sinensis (the technical name for tea bushes). It turns out that tea is part of the evergreen family. Our guide described the process of growing tea, which grows best in areas with high heat, high humidity and acidic soil making Wadmalaw Island ideal. The tea bushes are planted in rows, and as they mature, the plants merge into dense hedgerows.

Only the newest, brightest green leaves are harvested to make tea. Charleston Tea uses a specially designed machine to do this. The large green, ungainly contraption essentially shears off the desired leaves from the top like a haircut. It is far less labor-intensive than hand-picking wherein a single person can only pick a pound or two of tea in a day.

After the trolley tour, our next stop was the factory, where the harvested tea leaves are processed. We learned that oolong, black and green tea are all processed from the same leaves through differing treatments. When we were through, it was with a new appreciation for what goes into creating one’s afternoon tea.

At the end, we stood on the veranda appreciating the emerald fields, sipping another cup of iced Camellia Sinensis as we let the Wadmalaw Island morning gently linger over us.

Both estates are located in South Carolina on the Atlantic seaboard near Charleston. Both are open to the public year-round.

• <a href="https://www.boonehallplantation.com" target="_blank">boonehallplantation.com</a>

• <a href="https://www.charlestonteagarden.com" target="_blank">charlestonteagarden.com</a>