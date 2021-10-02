2 October classes at Merchant Street Art Gallery

Daily Journal staff report

Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism will be offering Flower Power Garden Stakes or Bowls on Oct. 15 and Comic Jam on Oct. 16.

The gallery is located at 356 E. Merchant St., Kankakee.

<strong>Flower Power Garden Stakes or Bowls</strong>

At 6 or 7 p.m., blend glass powders into bright and cheerful patterns resembling tie dye. Create two colorful garden stakes or bowls. The glass gems can be kept outside year round.

No fusing or glass-cutting experience is required. Open to ages 6 and older. The cost is $55 for one person to make two glass flowers or two glass bowls or one of each or $35 for one person to make one flower or bowl.

Only 40 spaces are available in this class instructed by Amy Simpson. Make a reservation by emailing <a href="mailto:info@merchantstreetartgallery.org" target="_blank">info@merchantstreetartgallery.org</a> or calling 815-685-9057.

<strong>Comic Jam</strong>

From 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., join Julia McDonald for drawing games to help unlock creativity. Open to all ages and all abilities.

Supplies are provided, and $5 donations are welcome. RSVP by calling 815-685-9057.