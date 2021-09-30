Tuesday Book Review back on the shelf

After taking the year off due to COVID, Tuesday Book Review is returning to the area on Tuesday, Oct. 5. The club — which has been going strong for over six decades — will resume its meeting at the Quality Inn & Suites, 800 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley.

The club originally started as a women-only group as a way for homemakers to get out of the house, socialize and learn about new and different books. Now made up of mainly retirees, the club welcomes new members — both men and women — and will meet six times between October and May 2021.

The last meeting of the club was held in March 2020, and new president Linda Klette looks forward to getting the group back together.

“You get to go out six times a year and have lunch with your friends,” she said. “To hear an author, if you’re a reader, I think is very interesting and makes us more knowledgeable.”

The president is in charge of scheduling guest speakers and presentations for the year, and Klette has scheduled three authors, a former investigative journalist and TV reporter, and a character actor who gives historical presentations.

“I’m really excited, we’ve got some great people coming,” said Klette. “It’s entertaining, but we always learn something, too.”

On Oct. 5, former KCC professor Dr. Max Reams will be the guest speaker discussing his non-fiction titles as well as his mystery novels. His presentation kicks off at 1 p.m., following a lunch served at noon.

Danny Gould (author of “The Lazarus Effect”), Larry Yellen (retired anchor), Erin Carlson (author of “Queen Mary” and “I’m Having What She’s Having”) and Ellie Carlson are set to take part in future sessions.

In the 1950s, the group members began putting together club scrapbooks back when they would meet at the restaurant Sully’s in downtown Kankakee. They later moved to the Moose Lodge in Bradley and now meet at the Quality Inn.

“There used to be lists of people waiting to get in,” Klette said of the club’s history.

The club is now accepting new members. Membership applications can be obtained by emailing <a href="https://www.tuesdaybookreviewk3@gmail.com" target="_blank">tuesdaybookreviewk3@gmail.com</a>. Klette said that between eight to 10 new members have signed up since the club’s summer announcement of returning in the fall. The current membership roster is at 82.

“If you’re a book-lover, what a great way to get to meet authors,” shared Klette.

Meetings begin at noon with a served lunch followed by a 1 p.m. presentation. The schedule is as follows:

<strong>Oct. 5</strong>

Dr. Max Reams author of mystery fiction and non-fiction

<strong>Nov. 2</strong>

Danny Gould, author "The Lazarus Effect"

<strong>Dec. 7</strong>

Ellie Carlson presents Women’s History Year

<strong>March 2</strong>

Larry Yellen, retired investigative journalist and TV anchor

<strong>April 5</strong>

Ellie Carlson as Phyllis Diller

<strong>May 3</strong>

Erin Carlson, author "Queen Meryl" and "I’m Having What She’s Having"

Email the club at <a href="mailto:tuesdaybookreviewk3@gmail.com" target="_blank">tuesdaybookreviewk3@gmail.com</a> for a membership application.