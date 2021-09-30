Camp Shaw celebrating 75 years

Camp Shaw-waw-nas-see in Manteno is celebrating 75 years of providing overnight camping for youth and hosting outdoor education, family reunions, church groups, weddings, music festivals and many other local groups in a beautiful natural setting.

This anniversary celebration is to highlight all the years that Camp Shaw has been creating memories for campers, their families and Camp Shaw friends, old and new. The event will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16, at Camp Shaw.

There will be food, drinks, activities, a special “pop-up” camp history museum, a 50/50 raffle, a time capsule and more. Come walk around the grounds and visit all the favorite places at camp.

If planning to attend, register at <a href="http://campshaw.org" target="_blank">campshaw.org</a>. There is also a link to share memories of Camp Shaw and also purchase raffle tickets.

Camp Shaw-waw-nas-see is located at 6641 N 6000W Rd, Manteno. Camp Shaw is a non-for-profit 501©3 organization.