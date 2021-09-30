ABC's new season kicks off with crossover stunt

COVID has put most series on ice for some time. “Station 19” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-14) returns for its fifth season and “Grey’s Anatomy” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-14) for its 18th with a crossover event.

The soap opera on “Station” boils over, as Sullivan’s behavior at May and Carina’s wedding puts his own marriage to Andy in some jeopardy. On “Grey’s,” the city of Seattle celebrates the lifting of COVID restrictions with a “Phoenix Fair.” Some excitement gets out of hand, and illegal fireworks send victims to the emergency room.

“Big Sky” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14) also returns for its second season after the investigation of a strange accident outside of Helena, Mt., where the Calvin Klein aesthetic masks a peculiar underworld.

• “Six Feet Under” meets “The Office” in “Good Grief,” a cringe comedy from New Zealand, streaming its entire season of six episodes on Sundance Now. The series makes its cable debut Oct. 4 on IFC.

Sisters Ellie (Eve Palmer) and Gwen (Grace Palmer) are seriously in over their heads after inheriting a funeral home from their grandfather. Ellie’s lack of tact just got her fired from her teaching job, and slacker Gwen has no interest in the funeral parlor or its long-term staff and just wants to liquidate the business and become a DJ in Bali.

They are faced with a quirky staff with motivations of their own, not to mention social shortcomings. As in “Six Feet,” this comedy shows how the business of death depends on a thin veneer of polite professionalism, a facade that evaporates when the home’s proprietors have little knowledge or interest in the business.

Some viewers might have problems with the embalming-related slapstick and occasionally unintelligible Kiwi accents. On the plus side, “Grief” does not adhere to traditional formats. The first episode is just more than 15 minutes long.

• Season two of the “Sesame Street” talk-show spinoff “The Not-Too-Late Show With Elmo” begins streaming on HBO Max. Its episodes also last a mere 15 minutes.

• Starz celebrates Channing Tatum, who plays a Roman centurion in the 2011 epic “The Eagle” (6 p.m.) and a bare-knuckle fighter in the 2009 thriller “Fighting” (8 p.m.), co-starring Terrence Howard as his crooked promoter. Both films were indifferently received, each scoring an identical 40 percent approval on the Rotten Tomatoes site.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• A mobster rapist on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

• The Bengals host the Jaguars on Thursday Night Football (7:20 p.m., NFL).

• A game show milestone on “The Price Is Right Celebrates 50 Years” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

• Stabler’s mom meddles on “Law & Order: Organized Crime” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

CULT CHOICE

Fans of “Schitt’s Creek” might revisit “A Mighty Wind” (7:30 p.m., HBO Family). After the success of “Best in Show,” writer/director Christopher Guest reassembled his ensemble company (Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Michael McKean, Harry Shearer, Fred Willard, Bob Balaban, Ed Begley Jr., Jennifer Coolidge, John Michael Higgins, Jane Lynch and Parker Posey) for this 2003 mockumentary about a tribute concert reuniting aging folk stars. At the center of the usual absurdity, O’Hara and Levy star as long-estranged lovers and performers, Mitch and Mickey, whose valedictory performance adds a moment of poignancy to the shenanigans. Their song, “A Kiss at the End of the Rainbow” was was nominated for an Oscar.

SERIES NOTES

On two episodes of “Young Sheldon” (CBS, r, TV-PG): a black hole (7 p.m.); a broken heart (7:30 p.m.) ... A cynical producer milks melodrama from underdogs’ comeback dreams on “The Big Leap” (7 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14).