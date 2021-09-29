Thousands attend inaugural Estival Festival

The inaugural Kankakee Estival Festival took place on Sept. 18 in Kankakee’s Bird Park. The free event included live music from a large number of local performers across a variety of genres.

“We were incredibly pleased with the event and are conservatively estimating 2,000 attendees throughout the day,” said organizer Greg Peerbolte. “Our hope is to repeat it next year.”

The musical acts scheduled included: Ill State; The Strips; Beeso & Friends; Sneaky Gene; The Whittingtons; Oliver Fade; E3PO; Carrying Torches; Sebo; Three’s a Crowd; Bluprint; He Is I; Luck of the Draw; Basic Shaper; Maroon Misfitz; Uck; John Daily Junior; Dylan Michael Bentley; Chris Hasty; Gamma Goat; Rapsolos; The Simsons; Leigh Evin & the Low Down; A.G. Starr; All the Cool Molecules; Shelby Ryan; Two-Legged Zoo.

For more information on future events, go to @k3estfest on Facebook.