HGTV goes in search of 'Houses with History'

What’s the difference between a historian and a history buff? Does it matter? Not on cable TV. History enthusiast (now that sounds better) Mike Lemieux joins carpenter Rich Soares and designer Jen MacDonald on the new series “Houses With History” (8 p.m., HGTV).

Every week, they will scour America for fixer-uppers with stories to tell, weighing the pros and cons of each venerable dwelling before deciding which home is worthy of renovation for a 21st-century family.

First up, they travel to New England to look at an inn established in the 1830s and a family home dating back to 1735.

Not every house has to have been a station on the Underground Railroad or hosted George Washington to have a history. In the first episode, the gang comes across a house with a less-than-centered chimney and learns the original was destroyed when the great hurricane of 1938 dashed a nearby tree on the roof. Given the meteorology of the day, that storm arrived undetected and cut a path of destruction from Long Island to New England, leaving nearly 800 people dead. Now that’s history.

Not to give too much away, but Soares and MacDonald come upon a cosmetic fix that restores the old house to its rightful symmetry.

• Netflix eases out of September with four new offerings. The creator of the acclaimed Danish series “The Killing” returns with “The Chestnut Man,” based on the debut novel by Oren Sveistrup, which has become an international best seller, translated into 28 languages in 50 countries.

The Nordic noir mystery begins in a suburb of Copenhagen, when a woman’s dead body is discovered with one of her hands gruesomely removed. Resting next to her desecrated corpse is a small “man” fabricated out of fallen chestnuts.

Detectives Naia (Danica Curci) and Mark (Mikkel Boe Folsgaard) quickly link this case to that of a young girl missing for more than a year, the daughter of a prominent politician.

Also streaming on Netflix, the 2021 drama “No One Gets Out Alive” follows Ambar (Cristina Rodlo), a recent immigrant and garment worker, whose need for the cheapest housing available leads her to a boarding house with dark secrets in the basement.

Set in the fashion industry, the Spanish romantic comedy “Sounds Like Love” follows an overworked 30-year-old assistant (Maria Valverde) who tries to cobble together a social life with her equally underemployed friends, until an old lover comes back into her life.

Netflix also streams “The Friend Zone,” a romantic comedy from Thailand about platonic buddies who might mean more to each other than they care to admit.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• An accident victim’s treatment sparks debate on “Chicago Med” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

• Alice descends into a musical reverie on “Riverdale” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

• “In Their Own Words” (7 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) profiles business visionary Elon Musk.

• Julie Chen hosts the finale of “Big Brother” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

• A video of Casey goes viral on “Chicago Fire” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

• An informant is found slain on “Chicago P.D.” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

• Gary keeps his distance on “A Million Little Things” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

CULT CHOICE

A callous corporate downsizer (George Clooney) falls for a fellow frequent flyer (Vera Farmiga) in the 2009 adaptation of Walter Kirn’s novel “Up in the Air” (8 p.m., MoMax). While some saw the film as a parable of the Great Recession, the book was published in 2001.