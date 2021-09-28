That sinking feeling: 'La Brea' on NBC

I haven’t seen a new series pilot as ridiculous as “La Brea” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14) in quite some time. And I mean that in all of the nicest ways.

Set in the sprawling parking lot that is greater Los Angeles, “La Brea” begins in a traffic jam as Claire (Natalie Zea) drives her two teens, Izzy and Josh (Zyra Gorecki and Jack Martin), to high school. They insist they can take the bus, but Mom won’t have it. Humdrum routine gives way to a catastrophe as a giant sinkhole opens up right under the La Brea Tar Pits, the sticky resting place of the remains of saber-toothed tigers and other prehistoric animals that fire the imaginations of budding preadolescent paleontologists.

Claire puts the SVU into reverse but can’t outdistance the ever-widening chasm and falling buildings. Soon the big ditch claims thousands, including Claire and Josh. This leaves traumatized Izzy, who recently lost her leg in a car accident, to reconnect with her estranged dad, Gavin (Eoin Macken), a rugged Air Force pilot who was discharged after crashing his jet in the Mojave, a mishap that left him shaken and prone to visions he can’t explain or understand.

Once Gavin comes upon the site of the sinkhole and reconnects with Izzy, his visions go into overdrive, offering him a glimpse at things that might explain the disaster and the fate of its victims. If this wasn’t woo-woo enough, we see Claire and Josh, presumed dead from the plunge into a bottomless pit, alive and well and living in some idyllic field of wildflowers. Could they have landed in a land time forgot along with countless other sinkhole victims?

Meanwhile, topside, the sight of hundreds of prehistoric lizard birds ascending from the sinkhole offers a mystery the Department of Homeland Security can’t quite explain.

Izzy has her hands full keeping mystic Dad in line, and Claire must contend with anxious crowds of Los Angelinos wondering just where they are and how they survived. And that’s before the dangerous prehistoric creatures discover them and come in for the kill.

As you can expect, this is all thoroughly over-the-top, more like a thrill ride than a credible story. The sinkhole isn’t the only hole in this preposterous plot. Characters arrive unexplained, Claire and new colleagues take a miles-long journey though the cosmic wilderness only moments after being set upon by wolves, and Gavin beats traffic to drive from El Segundo to La Brea in the blink of an eye in the thick of a military lockdown.

“La Brea” hearkens back to disaster movies, with a dash of “Land of the Lost” and just plain “Lost.” It doesn’t hold up to much scrutiny, but you can’t say it isn’t memorable.

• Netflix streams the documentary “Britney vs Spears,” about her battle to be freed from her father’s conservatorship.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• A hacker targets hospitals on “FBI” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

• A doctor is found passed out in an elevator on “The Resident” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

• “In Their Own Words” (7 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) profiles President Jimmy Carter on his 97th birthday, recalling his rise from obscurity to the White House, his one-term administration and his much more successful career as an elder statesman.

• A refugee from justice on “FBI: International” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

• Angela uncovers a secret about her mother on “Our Kind of People” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

• “Citizen Hearst: An American Experience Special” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) concludes with a look at Hearst’s years as a Hollywood mogul, the creation of his vast San Simeon estate and his long relationship with his mistress Marion Davies.

• A terrorist implicated in Jan. 6 violence escapes on “FBI: Most Wanted” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

• Linda buys a cheap recording device to capture her conversations with Monica on “Impeachment: American Crime Story” (9 p.m., FX, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

• In a peculiar future dystopia, adults must find a love connection within 45 days or be turned into the creature of their choice in the 2015 satire “The Lobster” (7 p.m., TMC).