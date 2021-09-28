BEST BITES: Mi Casa is the place for authenticity

What is authentic Mexican food? Some will argue chain restaurants such as Taco Bell or Taco Johns serve the best; others will proclaim it’s not authentic. If you want authentic Mexican food, Mi Casa on Broadway is the place.

Twice this month, I visited Mi Casa on Broadway Bar and Grill. This is a Mexican restaurant serving authentic Mexican food — nothing is packaged here.

The café is quaint and the emphasis is on quality food. The room is comfortable, with wooden and brick walls along with wooden booths. The back of the café has several tables with enough room for a group to gather. The full bar has several bar stools where folks can gather for a drink before or after dinner.

The lunch menu is fantastic and affordable at $9.75. The price also includes a choice of soft drink, iced tea or coffee. The lunch menu is served until 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

A basket of warm tortilla chips and a bowl of homemade salsa is served immediately. Begin with a frozen or iced margarita — strawberry, mango, peach and, my favorite, cucumber.

Other signature drinks include Dark Passion with fresh blackberries and lemon juice with a choice of whiskey or vodka; Broadway Aperol spritz with Aperol, prosecco and club soda; or the State Trooper that states “ask your server.” I’ll never be able to try the entire beverage menu, but I’m going to try!

A michelada is a Mexican drink made with beer, lime juice, assorted sauces, spices, tomato juice and chile peppers. These are very popular in Mexico, and I think they may be popular in our community. There are several versions of the michelada — shrimp, premium, cucumber and Tamarindo.

Dave began with the fajita with strip steak loaded with onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, served with rice, beans and warm tortillas. Chicken is another option for fajitas.

I ordered the chimichanga — fantastic! It’s a large flour tortilla made with chicken, steak, ground beef or shredded chicken. I chose the chicken. The tortilla is deep-fried and topped with a delicious cheese cream sauce. This is also served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.

The lunch servings are large, which made me wonder about the size of the evening entrees. Our server said it’s almost twice the size.

Other items include taco salad, pollo or steak Feliz with grilled chicken or steak on a bed of rice smothered with cheese sauce. There is also the traditional taco, taco salad or enchilada lunch specials.

For dinner, begin with one of their appetizers like the sopecitos — three mini sopes, one beef, one shredded chicken, one bean with lettuce, cheese and sour cream. Or the taquitos dorados — three mini crispy tacos with your choice of potatoes or beans served with lettuce, sour cream, cheese and salsa.

Actually, having drinks and appetizers could fill a person quickly, but I suggest ordering food and, if needed, take it home for another meal. My friend, Jenny Keast, and I met up there one afternoon to try out the restaurant. We both were impressed with margaritas, chips and salsa and food.

What I like about the restaurant is the staff. I was greeted quickly. All the staff is extremely courteous. The restaurant is comfortable and tastefully decorated.

The chefs are amazing. The food is made fresh, so don’t grumble if it takes a little longer to get your order — it’s not fast food! Everything was so fresh and flavorful. I was very impressed with the cheese sauce; it’s light and delicious. It doesn’t hide the flavor of the food at all.

Will I go back again? Absolutely! I was impressed and loved the food.

¡Ir! ¡Recomiendo mucho este restaurante! ¡Festivo!

The hours are 10 a.m. to 8 pm, Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday; noon to 7 p.m., Sunday.

Mi Casa is located at 801 W. Broadway, Bradley. Call 815- 304-5006.

The other Mi Casa location is at 481 Main St., Bourbonnais. Call 779-301-7053.