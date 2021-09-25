Scarecrow Hollow 2021 winners

Last weekend, Bourbonnais Township Park District brought Scarecrow Hollow back to Perry Farm. With dozens of entries, a total of 13 winners were crowned in the categories of: Light-Pole Contest; Individual/Family; Nonprofit; Business; People's Choice.

Community members visited Perry Farm Park on Sept. 18 to cast votes on their favorite entries. The cost was $1 per vote with proceeds benefitting AMITA Breast Health Center.

The day raised $430 for AMITA and, after Janie's Mills donated their winnings, a total of $480 was raised.