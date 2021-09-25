Library Life: Week of Sept. 26

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>

• Cabaret: At 6:30 p.m. Monday in the White Oak Room, the library is hosting a cabaret event with musician Heather Braoudakis, who will quiz attendees on 1960s music. Play along with Burt Bacharach, The Mamas & the Papas, Fifth Dimension, Simon & Garfunkel and more.

• Family Storytime: At 10 a.m. Wednesday, join the library for story time that is fun for the whole family.

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

• My First Book Club: At 4:30 p.m. Monday, kids in kindergarten through fourth grade are invited to join Ms. Sarah as she introduces young scholars to book discussions featuring a new read every month.

• Crossover Club: At 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, the library is offering an adult book club featuring teen book titles. Contact the library for this month’s meeting location.

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)</strong>

• Sing-A-Long & Storytime: At 11 a.m. Wednesday, there will be 30 minutes of singing, followed by 30 minutes of reading stories. Program open to youngsters.

<strong>Grant Park Library</strong>

• The library offers books from the bestseller list plus the old classics and children’s books. They also have children’s DVDs, which require a deposit that is given back when the DVD is returned.

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

• Cubbies Storytime: At 10 a.m. Monday, join the library on the 2nd Floor for a child-friendly story time.

<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>

• National Library Card Sign-Up Month: During the month of September, the library is celebrating library card sign ups. New sign ups (or card renewals) will receive a coupon for Dairy Queen and a kid’s pass for Classic Cinemas.

• Immunocompromised Hours: The library has special hours for immunocompromised patrons from 10 to 11 a.m. every day the library is open.

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

• Teen Advisory Group: At 4 p.m. Tuesday, the Teen Advisory Group (TAG) is meeting at Heritage Park.

• Storytime at the Park: At 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, there is child-friendly story time at Legacy Park.

<strong>Pembroke Public Library</strong>

• Family Fun Time: Starting at 11:30 a.m. Friday, join the library via Facebook Live for a craft demo, recipe and storytime.

<strong>NOTE: Go to your library's website for current protocols regarding COVID-19. </strong>

For more information and to sign up for events, go to:

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library:</strong> bourbonnaislibray.org, 815-933-1727

<strong>Bradley Public Library:</strong> bradleylibrary.org, 815-932-6245

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence):</strong> momencelibrary.org, 815-472-2581

<strong>Grant Park Library:</strong> grantpark-il.org/library, 815-465-6047

<strong>Kankakee Public Library:</strong> lions-online.org, 815-939-4564

<strong>Limestone Township Library:</strong> limestonelibrary.org, 815-939-1696

<strong>Manteno Public Library:</strong> mantenolibrary.org, 815-468-3323

<strong>Pembroke Public Library:</strong> @PemLib on Facebook, 815-944-8609