Kankakee native releases new memoir

Born and raised in Kankakee County, Jessi Dunnagan navigated 15 years as a military spouse before her husband’s transition to civilian life. The couple spent time in Florida, North Dakota and three years on Guam. The last location inspired Dunnagan's memoir, "Jessi on Guam," which releases on Amazon on Oct. 8.

After a military move sends her and husband to the tropical island of Guam, Jessi soon realizes how much of her identity depended on the things and people around her. She finds herself, often alone, on an island without any of her favorite things or people as comfort. Slipping nearly all the way down to rock bottom, she is forced to rebuild everything she knows about who she is simply by learning to trust herself. Through animal encounters, musical coincidences and blind faith that this can’t be all her life has to offer, "Jessi on Guam" is the story of how she finds her way back to her true, centered self.